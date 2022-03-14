Governor Newsom Issues Proclamation Declaring Women’s Military History Week 2022

Published:
SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring March 14-20, 2022, as Women’s Military History Week in the State of California. The text of the proclamation can be found here and a copy is below:
