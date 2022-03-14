F&G Commission special meeting March 23-24 in Boise

The Commission will hold the public hearing and business meeting at the Fish and Game Headquarters Office at 600 S. Walnut St. in Boise. A public hearing will begin on March 23 at 7 p.m. MDT in the Sawtooth Room. Those wishing to speak to the Commission during the public hearing will have a three-minute time limit, with additional comments accepted in writing. People can address the commission on any topic pertaining to Fish and Game matters.

The business meeting will resume at 8 a.m. MDT March 24 at the same location. Public comments are not accepted during the business meeting, but it is open to the public, and available via Zoom.

Some agenda action items include:

Fish and Game staff will propose the 2022-23 deer and elk season changes and recommendations for mandatory CWD testing. Opportunities for public involvement was offered throughout the year, including online input from Feb. 22 to March 13, a virtual live event on March 8, and an in-person event in Grangeville on March 10.

Staff will propose the 2022-2024 seasons for the take of peregrine falcons from the wild for falconry purposes. The proposal for peregrine take for falconry was posted online for public comment from Feb. 14 through March 4.

Fish and Game staff will propose the 2022 fishing seasons for Chinook salmon in the Snake, Salmon, and Clearwater rivers.

See the full agenda and details for action items.

Video Conference Information

Live stream via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/91287823590

Webinar ID: 912 8782 3590

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game director's office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).