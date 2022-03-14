Submit Release
News Search

There were 768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,710 in the last 365 days.

March 14 Upper Salmon River Weekly Steelhead Fishing Report

The Deadwater ice jam broke free towards the end of last week, and steelhead angler effort downstream of North Fork increased considerably. The majority of data for this week's report was collected between Friday and Sunday because of cold weather earlier in the week.

The highest amount of angler effort over the weekend was observed downstream of North Fork in location code 15. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Middle Fork Salmon River in location code 14 averaged 19 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed upstream of the Middle Fork Salmon River in location code 15 averaged 32 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed upstream of North Fork in location code 16 averaged 25 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed upstream of the Lemhi River in location code 17 averaged 36 hours per steelhead caught. One angler interviewed upstream of the Pahsimeroi River in location code 18 reported catching a steelhead which resulted in an average catch rate of 82 hours per steelhead. Angler effort upstream of the East Fork Salmon River in location code 19 was very low, and no anglers reported catching a steelhead.

During the weekend, river conditions varied depending on the area. Downstream of North Fork the river had 2-3 feet of visibility, and mid-day water temperatures were in the low 40s. Between North Fork and the East Fork the river had slightly cloudy visibility with water temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s, and upstream of the East Fork the river was clear with water temperatures in the upper 30s. Currently, the Salmon River is flowing at 963 cfs through the town of Salmon, which 86 percent of average for today's date.

The first hatchery steelhead of the spring was trapped at the Pahsimeroi Hatchery on Thursday, March 10, and no steelhead have been trapped at the Sawtooth Hatchery. Additionally, we would like to continue to inform anglers that the Idaho Fish and Game Commission changed the steelhead daily bag limit for the spring 2022 steelhead season on the Salmon, Little Salmon, and Snake rivers to 2 fish per day, 6 in possession. These changes went into effect on January 1 and only apply to the to the 2022 spring steelhead season.

You just read:

March 14 Upper Salmon River Weekly Steelhead Fishing Report

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.