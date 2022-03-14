YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY AGENTS OUTPERFORM CALIFORNIA REAL ESTATE MARKET AVERAGE
MLS data revealed that real estate agents at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty outperformed the industry.
As the California real estate market continues to grow, agents working for Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) in California are consistently outpacing market averages and taking their earnings to new heights. This is especially true among new agents with less than five years of experience, who are more than 50% more likely to achieve success working at YHSGR than at a competitive brokerage. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty - California is now expanding and recruiting additional new agents throughout the state to help meet increased demand among buyers and sellers.
New data analyzing business performance over the past two years compared YHSGR MLS statistics to those of competitive brokerages. Key findings from this analysis include:
• When compared to brokerages of a similar size, YHSGR achieves above-average retention, new agent recruiting and rookie quality scores.
• The average agent at YHSGR is growing at a rate 50% faster than their market.
• Real estate agents who join YHSGR are 96% more likely to produce over $3 million in sales volume by their fourth year. In fact, the brokerage currently has seven rookie agents producing over $10 million in volume per year.
• YHSGR is growing more than 80% faster than the market in total closed volume.
• YHSGR real estate agents have increased their average production by 88% during the past two years. The dominant production range among the agents is $15 million per year.
“This data shows that both our veteran and rookie agents have consistently been overachieving throughout the past two years,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “With the strength of the current real estate market and unprecedented demand, there has never been a better time to join our award-winning team.”
YHSGR’s proven process helps agents generate live warm connections and face-to-face appointments without the dreaded prospecting and cold calling demands that discourage many from joining the industry. Instead, the agency brings in dozens of motivated, high-quality prospective buyers and sellers every day. This unique method enables all team members to maintain high profitability and unmatched success.
To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR)
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) helps clients buy and sell homes in California. Led by CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma, YHSGR has sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. The company has been ranked as one of INC 5000’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for five consecutive years, and has received other accolades from the Los Angeles Business Journal, Exelon, and more. For more information, visit https://YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com/.
We are proud to be one of the fastest-growing real estate companies nationwide. If you're looking to buy or sell a home, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is there for you every step of the way. You can count on knowledgeable agents with PERFORMANCE GUARANTEES that are ready to handle every situation, giving you the peace of mind that you made the perfect choice in a Real Estate Agent and Company!
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and their agents know when you put others first, you will never be second!
It Is Our Mission, To Positively Impact The Lives of People, Through Second Mile Service, Innovative Systems, and Charitable Giving.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
