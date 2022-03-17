Metaverse Publishing Launches The First Ever Complete, Fully Interactive, 3d NFT Book on Opensea

INNOVATE® Gaming & Esports NFT on Opensea GIF Showing the INNOVATE® Gaming & Esports NFT Interactivity INNOVATE® Gaming & Esports NFT 3D Book

The 300-page INNOVATE® Gaming & Esports NFT Book allows users to rotate, zoom, page, and view the book from all sides and is quite addictive to play with.

With our new fully interactive 3D NFT books we have officially entered the Metaverse - the Next frontier for publishers” — Carel Van Graan

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metaverse Publishing is a division of Global Village Publishing , publishers of the highly successful INNOVATESeries of Coffee Table Books that showcase Innovation ecosystems around the globe.While working on their latest industry project, INNOVATEBlockchain, CEO Carel Van Graan did a deep dive on NFTs and realized that it is a great opportunity for Global Village Publishing to Innovate and add another dimension to their offering.“We publish books because we love books, but that doesn’t mean that we can not be Innovative”, says Carel Van Graan” Our INNOVATEseries already has embedded augmented reality video to digitally enhance the books and now with our new fully interactive 3D NFT books we have officially entered the Metaverse - the Next frontier for publishers” INNOVATE® Gaming & Esports was the first test run for our technology and every owner of a real book will be given the NFT book as well. The NFT book is not only readable and a lot of fun to play with but it gives its owners access to unique experiences, game demos, discounts, freebies, and content.The company is planning to build on its innovative 3D Book technology to become the leader in 3D books in the Metaverse. The next project they are working on is the 2021 NFT Yearbook , a beautiful coffee-table book to commemorate some of the coolest NFT projects that saw the light in 2021.The 2021 NFT yearbook is unique, not only because it will be the next iteration of the interactive 3d NFT Book technology, but because of the decentralized way that it will be published.Metaverse Publishing will issue a total of 9,669 2021 NFT Yearbook NFTs giving holders rights to a variety of benefits ranging from copies of the physical books to supplying content for the book.“Traditionally we would select Innovators and stories to be featured in our books based on nominations from organizations and leaders in the Innovation ecosystems we publish,” says Carel Van Graan,” But with the 2021 NFT Yearbook, we are leaving most of the content selection in the hands of the community.”Global Village will select 60 projects to feature based on polls and votes by the community. That will make up 40% of the 300-page book with the rest of the available spaces in the book randomly assigned to holders of the 2021 NFT Yearbook NFTs. The randomly assigned spaces will include front cover images, back cover images, thought leader pages, gallery spaces, etc.Approximately 1,600 NFT holders will get rights to content space in the book to show off their favorite NFT and/or leave a quote for future generations to see.A total of 4,224 books will randomly be assigned to NFT holders to be claimed within the next 2 years. The physical book will be available to purchase on Amazon and through various book stores with all profits on book sales distributed to NFT holders or charities voted on by NFT holders.The 2021 NFT Yearbook is a landmark initiative in the publishing world, a true intersection of publishing and innovation creating a one-of-a-kind crowd-sourced platform to recognize and celebrate the NFTs of 2021. Don’t miss your opportunity to be a part of NFT history.

Interactive 3D Book NFT in Action