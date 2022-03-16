Capitalize Analytics Named Alteryx 2021 North American Partner of the Year
Capitalize Analytics was recognized for Accelerating Data-Driven Business Outcomes Through Self-Service Analytics Automation
This award is a testament to their outstanding impact and the commitment Capitalize Analytics made delivering breakthrough outcomes with analytics automation.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capitalize Analytics was recently named 2021 North American Alteryx Partner of the Year by Alteryx, Inc. the Analytics Automation company. The annual Alteryx Partner Awards recognize its partners’ outstanding commitment to helping businesses democratize analytics and drive business outcomes through data-driven insights.
“We are pleased to recognize Capitalize Analytics and highlight their success as 2021 Alteryx Partner of the Year,” said Barb Huelskamp, Senior Vice President of Global Partners and Alliances at Alteryx. “This award is a testament to their outstanding impact and the commitment Capitalize Analytics made delivering breakthrough outcomes with analytics automation. We are proud to work and collaborate with them as we empower everyone to solve problems with data.”
The Alteryx Partner of the Year award honors exemplary partners who understand the challenges businesses face as they become data-driven, and their significant contribution to the success and growth of Alteryx over the past year, providing customers with impactful experiences through data insights.
“We’re thrilled to have received Alteryx’s North American Partner of the Year recognition for the second consecutive year,” states Eric Soden, Managing Partner at Capitalize Analytics. “We take pride in connecting our clients with solutions to their problems and relieving them of those time-consuming and repetitive tasks, so they can return focus to the things that truly matter.”
As a leading provider of Business Intelligence solutions and consulting services, Capitalize Analytics empowers teams to make better-informed decisions. Each consultant has extensive experience in large implementations or design and development projects, and the partners work closely with clients to ensure that each project runs smoothly. If you're interested in learning more about Alteryx, click here.
Capitalize Analytics helps organizations implement software, automate processes, and analyze data. Their team brings decades of experience to every project as they work with best-in-class technology vendors, like Alteryx, UiPath, Tableau, Snowflake, ABBYY, Workday Adaptive, and others. Their clients can be found coast to coast in the US and Canada. Capitalize Analytics works with small startups and some of the largest companies in the world to increase their efficiency using data automation technology. Their offerings can help every functional area including Accounting, Tax, FP&A, Audit, HR, Marketing, Operations, and any group that is struggling with data or manual processes.
