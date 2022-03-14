Submit Release
Once in a Blood Moon: A story about love, betrayal and redemption that reframes American History

by Dorothea Hubble Bonneau

Rarely is there a writer who can so successfully keep the heart racing like this. This is a great book.”
— Kriti Kramer, Educator

REED DEER, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heaven Hill Plantation, upriver from Georgetown, South Carolina, 1807. Sixteen-year-old Alexandra Degambia is the daughter of a wealthy African-American planter who takes pride in his African heritage and a social-climbing mother who enjoys passing for white. Pulled between her parents’ ambitions, Alexandra seeks to forge her own path in life.

An acclaimed musical protégé, Alexandra plans to become a famous violinist. Her life turns into a nightmare when her mother dies and her father is murdered by prejudiced men eager to seize Heaven Hill. Alexandra stands in their way.

As heiress of the vast estate, Alexandra is forced to run from the men who arranged for her father’s death to look like an accident.

When she struggles to stay alive, Alexandra is thrown into worlds she never knew existed. She discovers her courage and her capacity to love.

Why should one read this book?

This isn’t just a story about a woman’s struggle to survive. According to the Kirkus Review:

“The author elegantly articulates her precarious position between white and black society. Overall, this novel explores issues of equality and personal freedom in thought-provoking ways.

Sharp writing, an original plot, and a strong female protagonist make for an engrossing read.”

Award-winning author, Laura Taylor writes, “This tale of desperation, injustice and courage is a much-needed addition to the world’s grasp of American history."

This book as well as several other titles will be presented by Maple Leaf Publishing in London from April 5 to 7, 2022.

About the Author

After reading the beloved classic, Little Women, Bonneau vowed to become a writer. She was nine years old.

Aside from being a five-time award-winning novelist, Bonneau is a playwright and optioned screenwriter. Her works are inspired by love of family, nature, and by her desire to promote empathy through story telling.

When not writing books or screenplays, Bonneau teaches writing craft. She has presented workshops in many settings, including: The Historical Novel Society, Williamsburg, Virginia; University of the Pacific Writer’s Conference, Stockton, CA.; Other Words Writer’s Conference, Tampa, Florida; University of Phoenix; and the California Writers Club.

Book Video: Once in a Blood Moon by Dorothea Hubble Bonneau

