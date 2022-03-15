Pete Doty Stands Out with Printed Mail using RealtyJuggler
Broker/Owner Pete Doty takes advantage of RealtyJuggler's full suite of printing options. Most Customer Relationship Managers do not offer those features.SOUTH METRO DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pete Doty has been a top-selling real estate agent in Littleton, Colorado for more than 30 years. He has found in-person social interactions aren't as common as they used to be. To reach people, Pete focuses on print mailings. "I keep in touch through a series of personal notes, postcards, and form letters. Each one is designed with a humorous touch but lets them know I'm serious" Pete says. "Many of the ways we used to network in the past aren't available anymore."
Pete works his system daily. "Every morning starting at six, I sit down and work on outgoing mail for between one and two hours. I edit and print out letters from my running drip sequences in RealtyJuggler and get it in the mail."
It is a numbers game, but Pete doesn't waste money or effort. "I think that agents who do a lot of Every Door Direct Mail® have almost got it right, but I think they are wasting their money. They need to select 300 people out of that list and touch them more personally, every three months, at least. A stranger isn't likely to make a connection, but someone that regularly sends them letters, notes, postcards that reflect that person's personality, can." Selecting specific demographics of people that need help and targeting them directly is a major key to his success.
Pete targets his sphere of influence as well as new leads like expired listings, and has built drip campaigns using the RealtyJuggler Customer Relationship Manager (CRM) "The key was figuring out a way to get them to call me, so even the last postcard that I send before moving on is: Are you sick of my face yet? Let's fix this. Let's get your house listed and get it sold. That alone added one million to my gross sales."
Pete buys 4 rolls of first class stamps a month, a roll of postcard stamps every other month, and a long box of business cards each year and makes sure that he uses them all. Even old, expired listings – those that are up to four years old get a postcard every month. These campaigns are very effective and his conversion rate for those that respond is more than 75%.
Pete prints directly using RealtyJuggler and he exports mailing lists from RealtyJuggler which he sends to Prospects Plus for some of his postcard mailings to his sphere of influence. Pete likes that he can export in the format they need just by selecting it from a drop-down list of export options. "It used to take a lot of effort to modify the spreadsheet in Excel, now I just pick Prospects Plus off the list and bada bing, bada bang, I'm done. I love it."
Many Real Estate CRMs don't offer the ability to do print marketing. Since email marketing has become the standard way for most Real Estate Agents to reach out, Pete differentiates himself and keeps top of mind with his clients with his drip print marketing through RealtyJuggler.
RealtyJuggler is a cloud-based real estate software product for real estate agents and REALTORS. The software can be used for prospecting, client follow-up, SMS Texting, bulk email, and printing of labels, letters, and envelopes. RealtyJuggler is sold on a membership basis at an affordable price. It is multi-user and contains numerous features designed specifically for real estate, including transaction management, listing feedback, drip Letters, and real estate flyers.
RealtyJuggler is distinguished from its competition through a unique focus on ease-of-use, and friendly technical support.
About RealOrganized, Inc. - RealOrganized was founded in 2003 by a former executive from AOL and a top real estate agent, each with over a dozen years experience in their respective fields. The company's mission is to create the simplest and most affordable organizational software for the real estate industry. Visit: https://www.RealtyJuggler.com for more information.
