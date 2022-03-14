C.H.A.P.P.S.: Are workers actually getting how much should be paid?

Clockable Hours and Application Process and Pay System

REED DEER, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We clock in when we report for work, then clock out after finishing. The number of hours we work determines our pay. This is the practice of many of us working regular jobs and the tradition of many companies now for generations. But have you ever stopped to think about how the pay system works? Is using the word “works” stretching it?

Ask your own HR manager. Chances are they won’t fully understand either, let alone be able to explain it. And if this is happening in one business, think of how many companies, agencies, or offices out there may be shortchanging their employees.

In this book, Larry Pinson Sr., explains how the pay system works. Having worked with the postal service for 14 years, Pinson became curious about the system that dictated his earnings.

After a lot of study and research, Pinson saw for himself what made the system what it was. But he also found out things that shouldn’t have been; how the system cheated the workers out of some of their money as well as their benefits. Not just that, the system also seemed to impact their work schedules and accrued leave time.

But Pinson doesn’t only point out flaws; he also proposes a better system of tracking a worker’s hours and well-deserved pay. He calls the system the Clockable Hours and Application Process and Pay System or C.H.A.P.P.S.

Pinson doesn’t go into uncharted verbal territory with his ideas. He uses words and terms that the layman can understand and supports his ideas with tables, charts, as well as practical examples.

While Pinson bases this book on what he saw for himself in the postal pay service system, there’s no reason why the C.H.A.P.P.S. system can’t be used for other government, public, or even private institutions.

Why should one read this book?

This book will give an understanding of how the punch in/punch out system works and help one understand its weaknesses and how to improve it.

From an employee’s point of view it can help them keep better track of how much time they should be spending at work as well as the money and benefits they should be receiving.

From an employer’s point of view it can help them maximize their best assets; the employees themselves.

This book will be part of a lineup to be unveiled by Maple Leaf Publishing in London from April 5 to 7, 2022.

About the Author:

Born in Newnan, Georgia, Pinson served in the US Army from 1967 to 1969 and then with the Illinois National Guard from 1971 to 1989 where he reached the rank of first lieutenant.

After he retired from the National Guard he worked at the postal service where he would observe what he would later write about.

Aside from actively promoting the C.H.A.P.P.S. system, Pinson also likes to spend his time playing basketball, baseball, and fine dining.

C.H.A.P.P.S. by Larry Pinson Sr.