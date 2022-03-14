Submit Release
MEXC Exchange Presents MUSK Gold Kickstarter Contest

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEXC Global is thrilled to launch a session of Kickstarter with $MUSK Gold, the digital asset known as the “Gold of the Galaxy’. This listing campaign was initiated by the project team on MEXC before launch where users can stake tokens to vote towards a predetermined goal.

How to join Kickstarter:
Users can stake MX tokens to participate in voting and stand a chance to win free project airdrops. The max amount of MX you can commit depends on the MX balance in your Spot Wallet at the snapshot time (MEXC will take a random snapshot of users’ MX holdings between 16:00 March 14 - 15:59 March 15 UTC).

Details are as follows:
Voting Period: 2022-03-16 02:00 - 10:50 (UTC)
Snapshot Period: 2022-03-14 16:00 - 2022-03-15 15:59 (UTC)
Estimated Trading: 2022-03-17 08:00 (UTC)
Deposit: Opened
Voting Link: https://www.mexc.com/sun/assessment
Airdrop Details:
- Reward Pool: 300,000 MUSK
- Price: 0 USDT (Reference Price: $0.17)

Voting Token: MX (Voting cap: maximum 500,000 MX)
Requirement: Minimum 10 votes (1 vote = 1 MX).

Rules: The tokens used for voting will be temporarily locked during the event period and will be unlocked within an hour once the event concludes. Users can vote as many times as they wish before the voting period ends.

Rewards: The airdrop rewards will be distributed proportionally within an hour according to users’ total votes once the event concludes.

For more details, please visit the Kickstarter page --> https://www.mexc.com/sun/assessment

On Listing:
1) Listing details will be announced in a separate announcement after Kickstarter ends, please stay tuned!
2) Target voting rate: 500%

Voting rate = Total votes (USDT) / total value of rewards (USDT)
*Projects will only be listed when the voting rate hits 500%.

Terms & Conditions:
Staked tokens will be refunded once the event concludes. No fees will be required for participation in the Kickstarter event.

Users participating in this event must complete the required KYC verification before the end of the event to be deemed eligible for the rewards.

MEXC has the final interpretation right of this event.

Risk Reminders:
Users are strongly advised to do their own research before participating. Nothing herein shall be construed to be financial advice or recommendation to participate in the associated network. The price of the project token may fluctuate greatly due to market conditions and other factors. Withdrawal for the project token may be suspended (fully/partially) due to the token mechanism.

About $MUSK Gold:
$MUSK Gold is a decentralized peer to peer digital asset, known as the "Gold of the Galaxy." This token is a fully launched and developed commodity designed to be used on Earth, but also: (1) in digital outer space or other virtual reality platforms and metaverses; (2) alternate reality video games; and (3) non-fungible token marketplaces. $MUSK Gold will focus future projects developed under their ‘five pillars' essential for humanity to thrive: Energy, Communication, Transportation, Architecture, and Digital Assets. Taking a cue from Elon Musk naming his car brand after his idol Nikola Tesla, $MUSK Gold is an homage to arguably this generation's greatest pioneer. Learn more about $MUSK Gold on their official website at www.Musk.Gold

Disclaimer: This material should not be taken as the basis for making investment decisions, nor be construed as a recommendation to engage in investment transactions. Elon Musk nor any of his companies are associated with $MUSK Gold.

Rooney Clark
Intergalactic Decentralized Gold Autonomous Financials
+1 818-945-0980
