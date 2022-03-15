Witco boosts presence in the UK and Germany
Massive growth allows Witco to open in Germany and make C-Suite hiresLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Witco, a leading provider of digital workplace experience solutions, has ramped up its European expansion, opening an office in Munich and making C-Suite hires in the UK and Germany.
Witco is a leading digital workspace management app in France, which tripled its revenue last year. The company now seeks to accelerate this growth in the UK and Germany following Witco’s 12 million Euro Series B raise with top VC funds, Daphni and Eurazeo.
As part of Witco’s expansion, the company has appointed Alper Yurder as UK country manager, formerly of Bain & Co, General Assembly and Accenture Strategy. Mr Yurder brings a deep understanding of the future of work with multi-sector experience of HR and talent leadership teams.
In Germany, Gregor Voigt formally of Toogethr Germany GMBH and Teqcycle joins Witco to head up management in the country. A graduate of the Technical University of Munich and a former ATP tennis star, Mr Voight will bring technical experience and a winning mentality to the role. Both managers will communicate Witco’s offer during a period of increased hybrid working which dovetails with the app’s smart-management solutions.
Commenting on the hires, Eliane Lugassy, co-founder of Witco said: “With over 5,000 companies in more than 200 cities worldwide using our app, it’s time to hire in-country expertise to lead our expansion. I’m delighted Alper and Gregor are leading the way in the UK and Germany respectively, communicating the benefits of flexible workspace management.”
Commenting on his appointment, Alper Yurder said: “The office is here to stay and we need digital solutions to make offices more attractive and adaptable. I’m delighted to join Witco when the company is on a mission to supercharge the employee experience with digital innovation. We need a more human-centric working future, where people will be empowered to excel where, when and how they choose. I look forward to building Witco’s leadership in an extremely dynamic UK market.”
Gregor Voigt said: “We can shape hybrid working and support companies of all sizes on their journey into the new working world. My goal is to consolidate Witco as an indispensable tool in Germany, as it already is in many other countries.”
Comprehensive all-in-one app for a hybrid work environment
Eliane Lugassy adds:
"The pandemic has upended our relationship to work; and hybrid working has become a new reality. Our goal at Witco is to make that transition seamless for employees and their organisations, giving them the right tools to organise their work days, through attendance declaration and desk booking, for example, and enjoy more flexibility, minus the added complexity.
“Beyond enabling flexible work, our all-in-one solution aims to transform the overall employee experience and make the ‘future of work’ more human-centric. These factors are essential for business and HR leaders everywhere, especially in the context of the talent crunch."
Witco is the only provider in the market to offer a holistic and customizable workspace management and employee experience solution with more than 50 features and over 100 integrations. The modular application enables processes, workflows and workspace management, enabling communication within the office to be controlled and managed centrally and digitally.
You can find more information about Witco here: https://witco.io
About Witco
Witco is a leading provider of office management and digital workplace experience solutions. Since 2016, the company has enabled its customers to optimise hybrid work, increase employee satisfaction and improve workflow management. With more than 50 modules that map information flow, community management, and connected business services, companies can customise the solution precisely to their own needs. Witco is used by over 5,000 companies in 200 cities across the world, providing solutions for the optimal design of new hybrid working organisations. For more information on the solution portfolio and possible applications, please visit: www.witco.io
Victoria Pearson
Sonder London
+44 20 7183 1267
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn