Route 30 Resurfacing Project Begins in Somerset County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Quaker Sales, Inc., of Johnstown, will begin pavement preservation work on Route 30 from Route 160 to the Bedford County Line on Monday, March 21, in Shade, Juniata, Allegheny and Stonycreek townships, Somerset County.

Starting Monday, the contractor will begin tree trimming and brush removal at the truck pull -off near the Bedford County Line. Other work that will take place within this contract are drainage work, milling, paving, and superelevation correction, guiderail upgrades, new signage, new flashing warning device and the truck pull off reconstruction.

Work will take place under daylight flagging operations. Delays are possible within the work area. A 24-hour detour will take place at a later date within the contract period for the replacement of an elliptical pipe.

All work on this $3.3 million project is expected to be completed by late-October 2022. Work is weather dependent.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

