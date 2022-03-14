Submit Release
News Search

There were 725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,658 in the last 365 days.

Route 30 Resurfacing Project Begins in Somerset County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Quaker Sales, Inc., of Johnstown, will begin pavement preservation work on Route 30 from Route 160 to the Bedford County Line on Monday, March 21, in Shade, Juniata, Allegheny and Stonycreek townships, Somerset County.

Starting Monday, the contractor will begin tree trimming and brush removal at the truck pull -off near the Bedford County Line. Other work that will take place within this contract are drainage work, milling, paving, and superelevation correction, guiderail upgrades, new signage, new flashing warning device and the truck pull off reconstruction.

Work will take place under daylight flagging operations. Delays are possible within the work area. A 24-hour detour will take place at a later date within the contract period for the replacement of an elliptical pipe.

All work on this $3.3 million project is expected to be completed by late-October 2022. Work is weather dependent.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.Penndot.pa.gov/District9

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter  and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

# # #

You just read:

Route 30 Resurfacing Project Begins in Somerset County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.