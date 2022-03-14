Next Round of Public Open House Meetings Set for State College Area Connector Study

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will soon host two public open house meetings for its State College Area Connector Planning and Environmental Linkage (PEL) Study in southern Centre County. The purpose of the State College Area Connector Study is to identify existing and projected transportation needs within the study area. The study is being done by PennDOT in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). Up-to-date information on the study can be found at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/SCAC. Information on the study site will also be available at each public open house.

The public open house will be held at two different locations on two different dates in early April. Open House details are:

Tuesday, April 5 from 3:00 – 8:00 PM at Calvary Church, 150 Harvest Fields Drive, Boalsburg, PA

Wednesday, April 6 from 3:00 – 8:00 PM at Centre Hall Fire Station, 134 N. Whitmer Ave., Centre Hall, PA

Information presented will be identical on each date. Attendees may come to either open house at any point within the posted hours.

At these open house events, PennDOT will provide an update on the data collection efforts, traffic analyses, and Build Alternative corridor refinements.

The public meeting materials and exhibits will be presented in English. If you need communication accommodations, or an interpreter, or have a disability and need assistance, special arrangements can be made to accommodate most needs. Please call PennDOT's District 2-0 Public Information Office at (814) 765-0423 for assistance. Please be aware that advance notice is requested as some accommodations may require additional time.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, (814) 765-0423

# # #