Audio: Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder’s Podcast for the Week of March 14
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses her thoughts on the first half of the 2022 regular legislative session, plus Senate Bills 775, 751 & 640, legislation that seeks to modify provisions relating to sexual offenses.
- Senator Thompson Rehder says the 2022 regular legislative session has been contentious, so far. ThompsonRehder-1-031022 (:21) Q: in my opinion.
- Senator Thompson Rehder adds Senate Bills 775, 751 & 640, which is legislation that seeks to modify provisions relating to sexual offenses, is the result of months of work. ThompsonRehder-2-031022 (:23) Q: already gone through.
- Senator Thompson Rehder also says Senate Bills 775, 751 & 640 would replace a portion of existing law currently challenged in court. ThompsonRehder-3-031022 (:19) Q: already fixed it.
- Senator Thompson Rehder says she has taken to the floor of the Missouri Senate to address some of the things happening in the upper chamber. ThompsonRehder-4-031022 (:17) Q: do something different.