Audio: Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder’s Podcast for the Week of March 14

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses her thoughts on the first half of the 2022 regular legislative session, plus Senate Bills 775, 751 & 640, legislation that seeks to modify provisions relating to sexual offenses.

 

To download audio, please right click on the file name and select Save Link As:
  1. Senator Thompson Rehder says the 2022 regular legislative session has been contentious, so far. ThompsonRehder-1-031022  (:21)  Q: in my opinion.
  2. Senator Thompson Rehder adds Senate Bills 775, 751 & 640, which is legislation that seeks to modify provisions relating to sexual offenses, is the result of months of work. ThompsonRehder-2-031022  (:23)  Q: already gone through.
  3. Senator Thompson Rehder also says Senate Bills 775, 751 & 640 would replace a portion of existing law currently challenged in court. ThompsonRehder-3-031022  (:19)  Q: already fixed it.
  4. Senator Thompson Rehder says she has taken to the floor of the Missouri Senate to address some of the things happening in the upper chamber. ThompsonRehder-4-031022  (:17)  Q: do something different.

