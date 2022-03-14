Face Covering Mandate and Other COVID-19 Protocols Lifted as 26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) Expands Court Operations

In the continued interest of the health and safety of the community and court personnel, the key court officials of the 26th Judicial District remain committed to balancing access to justice with the ongoing public health crisis that COVID-19 presents.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Mecklenburg County Public Health recently recommend that communities follow updated COVID-19 Community Levels. According to the latest report from the CDC and Mecklenburg County Public Health, Mecklenburg County’s COVID-19 Community Level is LOW.

Due to the current data and public health guidance from the CDC and Mecklenburg County Public Health, Mecklenburg County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Carla Archie and Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch entered an Administrative Order (22-R-396) to address the use of face coverings and other COVID-19 protocols in the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.

This order rescinds the Pandemic Response Plan outlined in the Administrative Order filed October 20, 2021 (21-R-1646) and all prior orders regarding COVID-19 court operations. The order also rescinds all prior orders mandating the use of a face covering while in the courthouse. While face coverings will no longer be required, individuals will not be prohibited from wearing face coverings if they choose. Face coverings are also still encouraged for persons who are at increased risk for severe illness or live with or spend time with someone at higher risk, or persons who have a condition or are taking medications that weaken their immune system, or persons who are not fully protected by or up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines.

This order is effective March 14, 2022, and will remain in effect until it is rescinded or replaced by a subsequent order. The key court officials will continue to monitor the community spread of COVID-19 and may restore mitigation measures as public health conditions dictate.

Moving forward, court sessions will be announced according to our local practices of publishing annual and weekly calendars on www.NCcourts.gov.

Administrative Order

Face Mask Mandate and other COVID-19 Protocols Lifted at Courthouse (22 R 396), March 14, 2022