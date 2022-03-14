2022 Sheridan Region Season Setting Meetings

Sheridan -

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department welcomes the public to upcoming hunting season setting meetings in the Sheridan Region.

Season setting meetings are held each spring to present proposed license allocations, season length changes and other proposals for the coming fall to hunters and the general public.

The first meetings will be a series of open houses held throughout the region. At these events, Game and Fish game wardens and wildlife biologists will provide information about local herd units and proposed seasons. They will also be available to visit with hunters, landowners and other participants to answer questions and listen to feedback and opinions on the proposals.

The open houses will be followed by a final information gathering meeting and formal season presentation.

The four open houses will be held at the following locations:

Monday, March 21 – Gillette at the Campbell County Public Library from 4 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 22 – Sheridan at the Game and Fish Sheridan Regional Office from 4 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 23 - Buffalo at the Johnson County Library from 4 to 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 24 – Kaycee at the Kaycee Branch Library from 4 to 6 p.m.

Final information gathering meeting:

Tuesday, March 29 – Final Season Setting Meeting at the Game and Fish Sheridan Regional Office at 6 p.m. The public is also welcome to join virtually via Zoom.

In addition to accepting written comments at the meetings, the public is welcome to submit written comments to: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Attn: Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/Public-Meetings

Written and online comments will be accepted through April 1 at 5 p.m.

- WGFD -