Tennessee Highway Patrol Accepting Applications for Memphis Citizens' Academy

MEMPHIS – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is accepting applications for the first Citizens’ Academy Classes in Memphis. This first class will meet on May 10th at The Greater Imani Church; sessions will run from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Additional May classes will meet on the 10th, 17th and 24th. Classes will resume June 7th, and will meet again on the 14th, 21th and 28th.

The academy, which consists of approximately 20-hours of training, runs seven weeks. It is designed to give citizens a better understanding and awareness of THP and the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. Citizens receive hands-on instruction and training from state troopers and other department personnel. Topics covered: patrol stops, special operations, homeland security, capitol protection, aviation support and critical incident investigation. There will be time after each session for questions and engagement.

Participants must be at least 21 years-old, available to attend weekly sessions with no more than one absence, sign required waivers and agreements, and have no criminal history. Applications are available at the Memphis district headquarters at 6348 Summer Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee or may be requested by sending an email to bill.fitzgerald@tn.gov The deadline to register is April 2, 2022. Applications must be returned by that date for processing.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

###