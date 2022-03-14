We Florida Financial Donates $25,000 to Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund, Worldwide Foundation For Credit Unions
EINPresswire.com/ -- We Florida Financial, a cooperatively owned, not-for-profit credit union, has donated $25,000 to the Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund, a fundraising effort launched by the Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions (WFCU) that has unified credit unions across the globe to support Ukrainian credit union system throughout the recent Eastern Europe conflict.
“It is our honor to support the efforts of our fellow financial institutions in providing much need relief to the Ukrainian credit union system,” said Robert D. Ramirez, President & CEO of We Florida Financial. “We hope our contribution can assist in providing aid to the people that have lost their homes, jobs and financial security both now and in the future as they navigate these incredibly horrific times. We also ask that our local colleagues join us with their support as well.”
Upon announcement of the Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund, We Florida Financial was moved to contribute due to the impact on their fellow industry colleagues in Ukraine, but also on their very own associates.
Tatiana Wright, Compliance Specialist at We Florida Financial personally shares, “it means a lot to me to be part of a team that is making an effort to help people and organizations across the ocean and hours away, and to show that they are not forgotten, not left alone to fight for survival.” Born in the region and worried for her grandmother still living in Ukraine she continues, “People just want a safe place to sleep, warm food on the table and a hug from their loved ones. These are such simple things that are taken for granted but mean so much during these uncertain times and I feel humbled, that the organization I work for has committed to helping.”
About We Florida Financial
We Florida Financial is a cooperatively owned, not-for-profit credit union with 45,000 members and over $600 million in assets. Founded in 1952 for the benefit of municipal employees in Broward County, We Florida Financial now serves individuals and small businesses in 46 Florida counties from Jacksonville to Key West. Currently ranked as one of the top credit unions in the region, We Florida Financial offers a full range of affordable deposit and loan products to meet the needs of our diverse communities. Funded and supported by We Florida Financial, the Foundation aims to improve the quality of life of those in their local underserved communities. Celebrating 70 years strong, together, We Got This. For more information, visit www.WeFloridaFinancial.com and www.WeGiveBackFL.org.
# # #
Leia Bosco
“It is our honor to support the efforts of our fellow financial institutions in providing much need relief to the Ukrainian credit union system,” said Robert D. Ramirez, President & CEO of We Florida Financial. “We hope our contribution can assist in providing aid to the people that have lost their homes, jobs and financial security both now and in the future as they navigate these incredibly horrific times. We also ask that our local colleagues join us with their support as well.”
Upon announcement of the Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund, We Florida Financial was moved to contribute due to the impact on their fellow industry colleagues in Ukraine, but also on their very own associates.
Tatiana Wright, Compliance Specialist at We Florida Financial personally shares, “it means a lot to me to be part of a team that is making an effort to help people and organizations across the ocean and hours away, and to show that they are not forgotten, not left alone to fight for survival.” Born in the region and worried for her grandmother still living in Ukraine she continues, “People just want a safe place to sleep, warm food on the table and a hug from their loved ones. These are such simple things that are taken for granted but mean so much during these uncertain times and I feel humbled, that the organization I work for has committed to helping.”
About We Florida Financial
We Florida Financial is a cooperatively owned, not-for-profit credit union with 45,000 members and over $600 million in assets. Founded in 1952 for the benefit of municipal employees in Broward County, We Florida Financial now serves individuals and small businesses in 46 Florida counties from Jacksonville to Key West. Currently ranked as one of the top credit unions in the region, We Florida Financial offers a full range of affordable deposit and loan products to meet the needs of our diverse communities. Funded and supported by We Florida Financial, the Foundation aims to improve the quality of life of those in their local underserved communities. Celebrating 70 years strong, together, We Got This. For more information, visit www.WeFloridaFinancial.com and www.WeGiveBackFL.org.
# # #
Leia Bosco
Susan Penrod PR
+1 9548157412
email us here