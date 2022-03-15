St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton Partners with SeamlessMD for Digital Care Journeys
The partnership leverages digital patient engagement technology to guide patients from pre-op preparation through post-surgical recovery
We are thrilled to be the first healthcare organization in Canada to leverage SMART on FHIR technology to launch a Dovetale (Epic) and MyDovetale (MyChart) integrated digital patient experience.”HAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton (SJHH) has partnered with SeamlessMD, a Digital Patient Engagement platform used by leading hospitals and health systems across North America, to efficiently deliver a wide variety of digital care programs. SeamlessMD’s engagement with SJHH started in 2020, through the support and funding of Canada's Digital Technology Supercluster initiatives. SJHH is the first health system in Canada to deliver a fully-integrated Digital Patient Experience through a SMART on FIHR integration connecting Dovetale (Epic), MyDovetale (Epic MyChart), and SeamlessMD.
In 2020, SJHH launched SeamlessMD with broad digital care journeys for surgery (e.g. orthopedics), and is now delivering more personalized journeys for patients having bariatric surgery, with thyroid surgery soon to follow. Using SeamlessMD, patients undergoing surgery at SJHH are guided before and after their surgical procedures with an expert-approved education library, progress tracking, and post-op symptom monitoring using their own devices (e.g. smartphone, tablet, computer).
“We are thrilled to be the first healthcare organization in Canada to leverage SMART on FHIR technology to launch a Dovetale (Epic) and MyDovetale (MyChart) integrated digital patient experience with SeamlessMD. This allows patients to easily access SeamlessMD from their patient portal account, and for providers to remotely monitor patients from right within the EMR,” shares Andriana Lukich, Director of Digital Solutions at SJHH. “Hip, knee, shoulder, bariatric, and thyroid surgical patients on the program are also being remotely monitored daily for 30 days post-discharge by a team of nurses, helping the care team to catch complications quicker and then intervene if necessary.”
SeamlessMD has already seen positive outcomes at SJHH, with 92% of patients recommending SeamlessMD 15 days post-surgery, and 33% of patients reporting that the platform helped them avoid phone calls to the hospital in 2021. 85% of patients also expressed that SeamlessMD helped them feel less worried about self-managing from home. On SeamlessMD, one patient shared: “It was very easy to use this program. It saved time doing this rather than having to visit the doctor.”
“We are excited for St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton to participate in this collaboration with other leading Canadian hospitals to create an elevated digital patient experience. The technology helps us to strengthen our discharge process through enhanced remote monitoring and self-recovery management. This will assist us to resolve the growing surgical backlog due to the pandemic, and to reduce cancellations, readmissions, and ER visits,” shares Dr. Cheryl Williams, Executive Vice President Clinical Operations and Chief Nursing Executive.
“We are proud to collaborate with St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, as the hospital continues to demonstrate exemplary leadership in healthcare innovation,” Dr. Joshua Liu, CEO at SeamlessMD. “In an increasingly digital world, we are grateful for the support provided by the Supercluster, and are dedicated to delivering high-quality digital care programs for more advanced care.”
About St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton
St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton (SJHH) is a leading research and academic health science centre located in the heart of Hamilton, Ontario. The Hospital is particularly well known for excellence in virtual care, mental health and addictions, respiratory care, kidney and urinary care, robotic surgical services, cancer surgery and women’s and infants’ care. The hospital’s threefold mission is to provide dynamic research, revolutionary methods in health sciences education, and the highest standard of clinical care in a spirit of compassion and innovation. SJHH is a member of the St. Joseph’s Health System, working in close partnership with St. Joseph’s Villa Dundas for long-term care, and St. Joseph’s Home Care.
For more information on SJHH, please visit: https://www.stjoes.ca
About SeamlessMD
SeamlessMD provides the #1 digital patient engagement platform used by hospitals and health systems to elevate the patient experience, improve outcomes and lower costs. Patients access digital care plans on their smartphones, tablets or computers and are guided through their health conditions or treatments via reminders, education and progress tracking. Providers receive alerts, monitor patients and access analytics to deliver better care. SeamlessMD is directly integrated with Epic and Cerner. Health systems such as Trillium Health Partners, William Osler Health System and Sunnybrook use SeamlessMD to improve patient satisfaction while reducing hospital length of stay, readmissions, and costs.
For more information and to see SeamlessMD in action, please visit: www.seamless.md
