HSJ News Release: Attorney Applicants Sought for Lawyers‘ Fund for Client Protection Board

HONOLULU — Non-attorney applicants are being sought to fill a vacancy on the Trust Fund Board of the Hawaii Supreme Court’s Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection (LFCP). The appointee will serve a five-year term from April 19, 2022 to April 19, 2027.

 

Board members are appointed by the Supreme Court of Hawaii and serve without compensation (but are reimbursed for expenses reasonably incurred in the performance of their duties, e.g., travel). The duties of the board are to oversee and administer the Fund, which was established to reimburse, to the extent provided by the Rules of the Hawaii Supreme Court, losses caused by the dishonest conduct of members of the Hawaii State Bar Association.

Interested persons who are not attorneys should send a letter and resume to:

 

Liam Deeley

Nominating Committee

212 Merchant St,  Suite 200

Honolulu, HI 96813

[email protected]

The deadline to apply is Friday, April 30, 2022

# # #

Media contact:

Jan Kagehiro

Communications & Community Relations Director

Hawaii State Judiciary

417 S. King St. Suite 212

Honolulu, HI  96813

Office:  808-539-4914

Mobile:  808-260-5423

