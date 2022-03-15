YKOFX Plans the Future Launch of YKOFX Venture Exchange
Targeted initiatives aimed at improving client experience, enhancing liquidity, and diversifying the issuer baseYOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YKOFX, a Pan Asian exchange with innovative and robust product suite that provides its clients with some of the best trading facilities, today announced that is planning to launch YKOFX Venture Exchange (YKOFXV). This will introduce significant changes to help support, revitalize and grow its marketplace, which is a critically important part of YKOFX's commodity markets continuum and the Japanese economy. The changes proposed by YKOFXV will better serve its clients and benefit the Japanese venture capital ecosystem more broadly, changes are designed to accelerate growth, financing and trading activity in sectors such as technology, clean technology and life sciences.
Over the past several months, YKOFXV has consulted a broad cross-section of clients and stakeholders in the Japanese capital markets community with the goal to identify the key issues of impact and begin to build workable, full-spectrum solutions.
With this input, YKOFXV has developed a set of targeted improvements for the public venture market, which will be published in a white paper in the coming weeks and addressed during a series of town hall meetings across Japan.
YKOFXV is a critical part of YKOFX's commodity markets continuum, an important driver of the Japanese economy, and a key element in Japan's innovation and venture capital ecosystem. The initiatives outlined in this paper will provide both near- and long-term benefits to the marketplace, and are directly aimed at improving the client experience on YKOFXV.
As a first step in its new evolutionary phase, YKOFXV is committed to making a positive, tangible impact in three important areas.
The forthcoming whitepaper will outline tactics designed to:
• Reduce the administrative burden to YKOFXV issuers without compromising investor confidence.
• Expand the base of investors financing YKOFXV-listed companies and generally enhance liquidity.
• Diversify and grow, to increase the attractiveness of the marketplace to early-stage companies in Japan, Asia Pacific and around the world.
"We are squarely focused on revitalizing the market to remain the preeminent financing option not only for early-stage resource companies, but also for growing businesses in the burgeoning technology and innovation sectors in Japan." said Seijiro M. Aoki, President & CEO, YKOFX.
