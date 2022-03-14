FinTech Data Innovex and YKOFX Offer Historical Market Data to Spur Innovation among FinTech Startups
YKOFX will provide FinTech Data Innovex startups with free access to data to promote technological innovation that will benefit the industryYOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YKOFX, a Pan Asian exchange with innovative and robust product suite that provides its clients with some of the best trading facilities, together with FinTech Data Innovex, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote entrepreneurship and innovation globally in the financial technology sector, today announced a new data agreement. YKOFX will provide FinTech Data Innovex startups with free access to historical futures and options data to promote technological innovation that will benefit the industry.
"We formed this agreement with FinTech Data Innovex because we strongly believe in supporting entrepreneurs in the global FinTech community," said Daishin Kazuharu, YKOFX Managing Director of Market Technology and Data Services. "The futures industry was built on innovation and we are excited to help startups make advancements in areas that will positively impact our customers."
"Access to the kind of deep, quality data that YKOFX is making available, gives startups in our program a tremendous leg up in identifying problems to solve and in building products to the robust standards of large financial institutions," said the Executive Director of FinTech Data Innovex.
Unique among organizations supporting startups in the burgeoning global FinTech ecosystem, FinTech Data Innovex facilitates free access to financial data and infrastructure for up-and-coming startups. FinTech Data Innovex takes no fees and requires no equity from startups that participate. The program includes:
• A robust set of data feeds and APIs from a wide array of data partners
• Cloud hosting from industry-leading infrastructure partners
• Membership in a vibrant, global FinTech community
• Free access to financial data and infrastructure
• Fintools and innovation globally in the financial technology sector
About Yokohama Options and Futures Exchange (YKOFX)
YKOFX is powering its clients’ potential to stay ahead of an evolving market. It redefines the future of the trading and investment landscape to create more value for the marketplace, customers, investors and employees. YKOFX is offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. YKOFX offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including commodities, options, futures, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX), and multi-asset volatility products. It is also providing genuine industrial insights as well as information on the benchmark commodity prices.
Taiki Harumi
Yokohama Options and Futures Exchange
