CRESA Teams up with AK Preparedness to Provide Occupier Clients Training for Life Safety & Emergency Practices
EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK (March 9, 2022) – Cresa, the world’s largest occupier-only commercial real estate company – today announces a strategic partnership with AK Preparedness, one of the leading life safety and emergency preparedness training consultants nationwide. For nearly 40 years, AK Preparedness has provided life safety training and developed all-hazard emergency response plans for private industry clients and government agencies. Its current programs include both on-site and virtual training platforms.
“As more workers return to their offices after nearly two years, they are faced with a host of new protocols, comprising everything from wellness and smart building technology to safety and security,” said James A. Pirot, managing principal/project management at Cresa. “By partnering with AK Preparedness, we are able to offer office space users, as well as building owners and property managers, critical training in re-occupancy and life safety. Moreover, through virtual training, the platform provides a broader and repetitive application for companies, allowing employees the flexibility for remote working schedules which may not always align with a building’s compliance requirements for in-person training.”
AK Preparedness’ solutions span the full gamut of emergency response planning, training, and technology tools. The company supports everything from single facilities through global portfolios, helping organizations design and deploy comprehensive, effective life safety programs.
“We’re honored to partner with Cresa,” said Rob French, AK’s principal. “Their commitment to best-in-class solutions and extremely high customer service makes this a natural alignment. We look forward to supporting their clients’ preparedness and risk mitigation programs.”
Added Ronald Zeccardi, senior vice president, Cresa, “Through our commitment to excellence and integrity, this and other recent alignments enable us to offer best-in-practice, next-level solutions for every project. This is yet another opportunity to instill the kind of confidence needed in today’s workplace. It reinforces higher morale in a safe work setting, which leads to better recruitment and retention through an employer’s focus on flexibility for a transparent work environment.”
About Cresa:
Cresa is the world's only global commercial real estate advisory firm that exclusively represents occupiers and specializes in the delivery of fully integrated real estate solutions. Our purpose is to think beyond space, strengthening those we serve and enhancing the quality of life for our clients. Delivered across every industry, Cresa's services include Transaction Management, Workplace Solutions, Project Management, Consulting, Lease Administration, Technology, Investment Banking & Capital Markets and Portfolio Solutions. In partnership with London-based Knight Frank, Cresa provides service through 16,000 people, across 380 offices in 51 territories. For more information, visit cresa.com.
About AK Preparedness:
AK Preparedness is a leading provider of emergency preparedness planning, training, and technology solutions, helping thousands of commercial office properties, corporations, and government organizations reduce risks through more effective life safety programs. With offices throughout the U.S., AK helps single tenants on through multi-national corporations design scalable preparedness programs, customized to each location. For more information, visit www.akpreparedness.com
