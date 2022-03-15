MEG’s digital quality management system achieves ISO 27001 certification

MEG | Digital quality management system for healthcare Kerrill Thornhill, Founder & CE0, and Peter Clifford, COO

Certification with the International Standards Organization (ISO) validates the Irish medtech company’s commitment to high level data security practices.

Getting certified reflects the importance we place on protecting our clients’ data and has helped us ensure confidentiality, integrity and availability for all of the data that MEG handles.” — Kerrill Thornhill, Founder & CEO

MEG, a leading provider of healthcare digital quality tools, today announced that the company has received ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, signifying it adheres to the highest international standards on information security for the delivery and support of its cloud-based quality management software.

MEG’s integrated tools help hospitals monitor and improve care quality, reduce patient risk and alleviate onerous paperwork for staff through the use of interoperable, mobile and cloud-based technology.

ISO 27001 is one of the most widely recognized and internationally accepted information security standards. It’s one of the few standards that uses a top-down, risk-based approach to evaluation. The certification holders are rigorously audited to ensure they follow the needed procedures and policies to meet the highest information security management standards.

Reflecting on the achievement, MEG’s CEO, Kerrill Thornhill, said, “Getting certified reflects the importance we place on protecting our clients’ data and has helped us to define a set of policies and processes that ensure confidentiality, integrity and availability for all of the data that MEG handles. It also helps us to achieve our goal to become the leading end-to-end healthcare quality management system globally.”

One of the most important considerations for any healthcare organisation is how to effectively secure and protect sensitive information. The ISO 27001 certification provides customers with an additional industry source confirming that MEG will continue meeting increased security requirements, giving them confidence that the company is maintaining best-in-class security standards.

For further information, please email press@megit.com.

About MEG

MEG is a digital quality management system for healthcare. Its suite of configurable mobile and cloud-based tools enable providers to engage staff in quality improvement, patient safety and manage compliance with accreditation or regulatory standards.

The easy-to-use modules can be used on any device by frontline workers to collect data from all over an organisation. Capture healthcare incidents, audits, risk assessments, and access information anytime right at the point of care.

Management can collate, analyse and act upon real-time information and metrics across multiple sites, consolidating data into a centralised platform.

MEG is currently in operation in hospitals across Europe, Middle East, Australasia and Latin America with multi-lingual support.



