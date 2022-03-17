Renowned Finnish Drummer/Producer Moves Out Front On Debut Single, Album

Drummer, producer and studio manager, Jussi Vuola handles all instruments on "Under Above Orion Venus Loves," out on March 17th. A spring album is planned.

These are the fruits of the beautiful summer I spent under the sun and stars, in peace and harmony, surrounded by the people I love”
— Jussi Vuola

TURKU, FINLAND, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VUOLA is a psychedelic rock project of a Finnish drummer, producer and studio manager Jussi Vuola. In his music there's a shimmer in darkness, a touch in space, beauty in distortion and aspiration in despair. A history of growing with Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and the like is being shaped with low tunings, vibration and chanting on his concept album, based both on geometrics and syntax. The anticipated, esoteric, heavy hitting album "Alouv" is coming out in spring 2022.

On March 17th, 2022, the first single, "Under Above Orion Venus Loves" drops. Like the rest of the forthcoming album, Jussi handles all instruments in the studio. He will take a cue from rock legend, Dave Grohl (Nirvana, Foo Fighters) and pick up the guitar and sing during live performances.

"I was privileged to spend the entire summer of 2021 to write music premised on a vision that appeared to me in a dream, some time ago," said Jussi. "In August 2021, I booked my own commercial music studio for 2 weeks, to record and produce my own album, the first I've done in 10 years. I had produced, engineered, mixed, mastered, released and played on a lot of albums, and thus, given my part to the music community. This time I had the opportunity to do something completely different - for me, myself and I, only. These are the fruits of the beautiful summer I spent under the sun and stars, in peace and harmony, surrounded by the people I love. Recorded with a little help from my friends. Processed by the best professionals in the world."

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FD_sjrKDh-M

All proceeds of the album will be donated to the victims of the Ukraine war during year 2022 via Unicef. The first single is now available, ahead of commercial release, on Bandcamp for the amount of your choice.

ABOUT JUSSI VUOLA: Jussi Vuola has played drums since his teenage years in a variety of acts, including the Finnish bands The Grammers, Mystons, Willie & The Goodsouls and Achiote, to name a few. In 2010 he put together an analog recording studio in Turku, Finland that has become a home for a lot of acts. Hundreds of gigs around the globe, tens of albums he has played on, and hundreds of releases he has taken part of production on, have shaped him to the person he is today. Over the years, it became clear it was time for him to make a move downstage. In 2022, he is leading a talented five-piece under his own name to venues, with himself on vocals & guitar.

All music, lyrics, instruments & production by Jussi Vuola, V.R. Studio (Sammal, The Grammers, Michael Monroe)
Mixed by Jaime Gomez Arellano, Orgone Studios (Ghost, Opeth, Paradise Lost)
Mastered by Svante Forsbäck, Chartmakers (Rammstein, Volbeat, Entombed)

Recorded by Jori Saloranta & Jussi Vuola, V.R. Studio, August 2021
Tape Operator: Joel Kinnunen

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/jussi.vuola
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/vuolalouv/
BANDCAMP: https://vuola.bandcamp.com/
WEB PAGE: https://vuo.la

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

