CareRite Centers Thanks Social Workers Across the Nation Alongside the Girl Scouts of the USA
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareRite Centers has partnered with the Girl Scouts of the USA in celebration of Social Work Month throughout the month of March.
Each year the CareRite Centers organization partners with local Girl Scout Troops by placing large cookie orders to fund the Troop’s annual goals and dreams.
“We get excited for the opportunity to partner with a local Girl Scout troop each year,” began Ashley Romano, CareRite Centers’ Chief Experience Officer. “We are grateful to share with these young girls the opportunity to know all that they can do and be, while paying homage to Social Work Month.”
CareRite Centers is known as the leader in healthcare of supporting women of all ages in achieving their personal milestones and dreams, as 80% of the healthcare and social services fields are women.
This year’s Troop selection featured two special groups of girls based out of New York and Tennessee - Troop 3450 and Troop 1379, respectively. Both Troops are local to CareRite Centers locations in Long Island, New York and Manchester, Tennessee.
Over 2,700 boxes of Girl Scout cookies were ordered by the CareRite Centers Network to fund each Troop’s 2022 goals of education, experience, and entrepreneurship.
“Both troops, beautifully diverse, showcase dedication to their local communities. As a leader in the healthcare industry, it is our responsibility to build and foster our leaders of tomorrow,” Romano continued.
CareRite Centers is a proud employer of hundreds of social workers across the nation. As reflected in their mission, their employees serve as “the vital link; they are the core of excellence in the care and compassion [they] are committed to.”
CareRite Centers, LLC is a dynamic healthcare organization that services those in need of short-term rehabilitation, skilled nursing, and long-term care across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida.
