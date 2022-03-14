Cobra Legal Solutions Partners with Reveal
Cobra Goes “All In On AI” by Adding Deeper Artificial Intelligence Tools
We applaud Cobra for addressing their clients’ needs and taking full advantage of Reveal’s platform to extend their value for clients in new and exciting ways.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cobra Legal Solutions, a leading legal operations outsourcing provider (LOOP), announced today that the company has established a partnership with Reveal-Brainspace, a leading provider of AI-powered eDiscovery software. Cobra Legal clients will now be able to leverage Reveal’s entire end-to-end, cloud-based AI platform, which includes powerful full spectrum EDRM phase tools backed by smart AI, all packaged with superior visual analytics.
“We’ve seen increased need from our clients for battle tested AI tools to help with the growing tide of investigations, data breach reviews, and due diligence,” said Cobra CRO, Doug Kaminski. “Reveal’s platform will help them get the answers they need, quickly and accurately, to produce better outcomes.”
Cobra’s approach to the modern challenges of data driven decision-making to reduce both the cost and risk of compliance, investigations, and litigation makes this partnership a natural fit. Reveal’s out-of-the-box, pre-trained AI models combined with Cobra’s Value Sourcing methodology and experienced team of attorney project managers make it easier for clients to harness the power of AI throughout any legal task.
“Accessing the best AI-powered solutions is a must-have for corporate legal departments to effectively manage and solve the challenges that come their way,” said Wendell Jisa, founder & CEO of Reveal. “We applaud Cobra for addressing their clients’ needs and taking full advantage of Reveal’s platform to extend their value for clients in new and exciting ways.”
For more information about Cobra Legal Solutions, visit www.cobralegalsolutions.com. For details about Reveal and its AI platform for legal, enterprise and government organizations, visit www.revealdata.com.
About Cobra Legal Solutions
Cobra Legal Solutions was founded over a decade ago by attorneys who knew they could improve the efficiency of legal support services. Cobra’s diverse team of like-minded professionals combine deep experience in eDiscovery, contracts and due diligence, document review, legal research, and technology to deliver consistent, measurable results for corporate legal departments and their outside counsel. Based in Austin, TX, Cobra Legal Solutions is proud to be 89% diverse with a workforce that is 63% female worldwide. Named to the 2020 Inc 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies, Cobra Legal Solutions is trusted by thousands of legal professionals each day from some of the world’s largest companies and law firms. See why at www.cobralegalsolutions.com.
About Reveal
Reveal, with Brainspace technology, is a global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform. Fueled by powerful AI technology and backed by the most experienced team of data scientists in the industry, Reveal’s software offers a full suite of eDiscovery solutions all on one seamless platform. Users of Reveal include law firms, Fortune 500 corporations, legal service providers, government agencies and financial institutions in more than 40 countries across five continents. Featuring deployment options in the cloud or on-premise, an intuitive user design and multilingual user interfaces, Reveal is modernizing the practice of law, saving users time, money and offering them a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.revealdata.com.
