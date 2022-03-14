NearSpace Launch Expanding capabilities to EyeStar-S4
NSL is excited to join Astra’s S4 Crossover mission to test NSL’s new EyeStar-S4 crossover. S4 Mission is the fourth launch in partnership with Spaceflight.
We are excited to partner with Astra and Spaceflight in test launching the new EyeStar-S4 and build off the lineage of 180 EyeStar Comm Systems”UPLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NearSpace Launch Inc. (NSL) is excited to join Astra’s S4 Crossover mission to test NSL’s new EyeStar-S4 crossover, March 14, 2022. S4 Crossover Mission is the fourth launch in partnership with Spaceflight to test experimental Sat to Sat communication systems and tracking.
— Co-founder of NSL and Chief Engineer, Jeff Dailey
Co-founder of NSL and Chief Engineer, Jeff Dailey, stated, “We are excited to partner with Astra and global launch services provider, Spaceflight Inc. in test launching the new EyeStar-S4 and build off the lineage of 180 EyeStar Comm Systems.” He went on to share. “NSL will be launching several other EyeStar-S4’s this year in partnership with Spaceflight.” S4 Crossover is a pioneering new EyeStar technology for space research. NSL's EyeStar radios allow for 24/7 connectivity via satellites to satellite connection. EyeStar-S4 will be completing services of new test including commanding capability.
About NearSpace Launch, Inc.
NearSpace Launch, Inc. (NSL) has flown 700+ systems and subsystems in the past six years, with 100% mission success for all commercial and research missions. NSL manufactures and produces ThinSats, CubeSats, Black Boxes, and Sat to Sat enabled communication systems (EyeStar radios) for a variety of commercial, governmental, and educational applications.
NSL was founded following the successful mission of TSAT with Sat to Sat constellation. The mission proved one could effectively connect 24/7 to an NSL EyeStar radio via the an established constellation. NSL has a heritage of 13 FastBus CubeSats, 180+ EyeStar radios, 90 ThinSat and additional sub-systems all excelling at their respective mission tasks. For further information please visit www.nearspacelaunch.com
