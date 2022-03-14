Submit Release
News Search

There were 606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,537 in the last 365 days.

NearSpace Launch Expanding capabilities to EyeStar-S4

EyeStar S4 Integration

NSL is excited to join Astra’s S4 Crossover mission to test NSL’s new EyeStar-S4 crossover. S4 Mission is the fourth launch in partnership with Spaceflight.

We are excited to partner with Astra and Spaceflight in test launching the new EyeStar-S4 and build off the lineage of 180 EyeStar Comm Systems”
— Co-founder of NSL and Chief Engineer, Jeff Dailey
UPLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NearSpace Launch Inc. (NSL) is excited to join Astra’s S4 Crossover mission to test NSL’s new EyeStar-S4 crossover, March 14, 2022. S4 Crossover Mission is the fourth launch in partnership with Spaceflight to test experimental Sat to Sat communication systems and tracking.

Co-founder of NSL and Chief Engineer, Jeff Dailey, stated, “We are excited to partner with Astra and global launch services provider, Spaceflight Inc. in test launching the new EyeStar-S4 and build off the lineage of 180 EyeStar Comm Systems.” He went on to share. “NSL will be launching several other EyeStar-S4’s this year in partnership with Spaceflight.” S4 Crossover is a pioneering new EyeStar technology for space research. NSL's EyeStar radios allow for 24/7 connectivity via satellites to satellite connection. EyeStar-S4 will be completing services of new test including commanding capability.

About NearSpace Launch, Inc.

NearSpace Launch, Inc. (NSL) has flown 700+ systems and subsystems in the past six years, with 100% mission success for all commercial and research missions. NSL manufactures and produces ThinSats, CubeSats, Black Boxes, and Sat to Sat enabled communication systems (EyeStar radios) for a variety of commercial, governmental, and educational applications.

NSL was founded following the successful mission of TSAT with Sat to Sat constellation. The mission proved one could effectively connect 24/7 to an NSL EyeStar radio via the an established constellation. NSL has a heritage of 13 FastBus CubeSats, 180+ EyeStar radios, 90 ThinSat and additional sub-systems all excelling at their respective mission tasks. For further information please visit www.nearspacelaunch.com

Matthew Voss
NearSpace Launch Inc
+1 765-618-3814
email us here

You just read:

NearSpace Launch Expanding capabilities to EyeStar-S4

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Education, Science, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.