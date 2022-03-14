Startup Good Deeds set to launch with an innovative new web app encouraging Canadians to help each other
Join Good Deeds and the Canadian Blood Services Blood Drive with PFL Code: GOOD0102292 and receive 50 Credits on the App.
The app is set to launch on April 3rd, 2022, and Canadians can earn credits by doing Good Deeds and helping fellow Canadians.
The Good Deeds platform is all about encouraging positive behaviour to improve our lives and the planet.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In preparation for the first National Day of Good on April 3, Toronto-based startup Good Deeds is set to launch its website and challenges their fellow Canadians to join them in building stronger, more sustainable communities, one good deed at a time.
— Amber Yakutchik, Founder & CEO of Good Deeds
Good Deeds is the first-ever free, non-monetized digital marketplace where users can turn their donations and community service into virtual credits for real rewards. With the Good Deeds web app, users earn credits for completing a good deed, such as giving away clothing or furniture, performing a service for no charge, or making a charitable donation. Those credits can then “purchase” products or services from other users, in-turn creating a continuous cycle of kindness!
At a time when kindness and compassion are needed more than ever, Good Deeds seeks to promote and reward users for doing good in their communities, country and world, while also providing organizations and charities access to reliable, caring volunteers. The actions found in the Good Deeds web app not only help to make the world a better place but also improve the mental health and well-being of users by encouraging an other-centred and altruistic mindset. On April 3rd, Good Deeds invites all Canadians to join them in experiencing the inner and outer rewards of doing good across the country for the month of April and beyond.
“It's time we used technology to create good habits,” says Amber Yakutchik, Founder & CEO of Good Deeds. “The Good Deeds platform is all about encouraging positive behaviour to improve our lives and the planet. We’re bringing together people from across socioeconomic statuses to promote equality, dignity, and compassion, no matter who you are or what you have.”
On April 3rd, Good Deeds invites all Canadians to join them in experiencing the inner and outer rewards of doing good across the country for the month of April and beyond. The organization plans to end the month by hosting a blood drive in partnership with Canadian Blood Services on Friday, April 29th from 10:35 - 11:25 am and 1:05 - 1:15 pm where they will announce the number of good deeds done by Canadians for the month. If you would like to participate in our blood drive but cannot make the date, you can sign up and register anytime in April and use our Partners for Life code: GOOD0102292. All donors using the Good Deeds PFL code will receive additional credits to use on our website.
For more information and to sign up for the Good Deeds Challenge, visit www.gooddeeds.ca.
Good Deeds is a Toronto-based startup that seeks to provide all users with equitable access to opportunities to better their lives and the lives of those around them. Good Deeds cultivates a diverse and inclusive environment through equality, kindness, respect, trust and compassion for all.
