Data Labor Unions Take on Powerful Elites

Privacy Co-op is a Data Agent representing your digital rights

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Are we reliving the post-industrial-revolution rise of labor unions?

You are their talent. They are very powerful. You need an agent. That’s what we do.” — J. Oliver Glasgow

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some of the world's biggest, most profitable corporations enjoy far lower labor costs and higher profits because their laborers go largely unprotected, working extreme hours, and are regularly paid no wages or benefits at all. The products they sell are data and you are their unrepresented, unorganized work force.

History teaches that one consequence of unsafe conditions, long hours, and low wages from the greedy corporate exploitation of unwitting labor during rapid industrialization in the late 1800s was the previously undreamt-of need for organized representation. Individuals were no match for the powerful robber barons of that day, but when just a few organized, they changed the world of the next century for the better.

“We’re living the exact same moment today,” says J. Oliver Glasgow, CEO of the upstart company Privacy Co-op that is seeking to level the digital rights playing field. “Right now, you are working for around 450 companies without pay or benefits. You spend all day training their AI, you teach their robots to replace you, and you are generating information that’s used in all sorts of ways disruptive to your life. But people are finally waking up to it and organizing,” he said.

Experts say that we carry around several devices that go beyond tracking you. They are measuring your interactions with a growing number of systems and what they learn becomes high-profit products. The Privacy Co-op contends that these products would not be valuable if it were not for your constant work, which goes largely uncompensated.

“Look, they gave you a free app or two that helps you drive around town and communicate with friends and family. If General Motors offered you a grueling job working on an assembly line for 14 hours a day and the only pay you received was a GPS app and a calendar, would you take it?” Mr. Glasgow asked. “But that is precisely what the largest, most powerful companies in the world are doing right now. You are working for them around the clock and it’s time we all organize and get fair compensation.”

Andrew Yang, who famously challenged this new business reality in a 2020 Presidential bid said, “How many of you remember getting your data check in the mail? It got lost. It went to Facebook, Amazon, Google." The Privacy Co-op states they are working to fix that.

Mr. Glasgow said, “You are their talent. They are very powerful. You need an agent. That’s what we do.”

In recent years there has been a groundswell of new businesses called Authorized Agencies that organize and represent your digital rights. Among them are the Privacy Co-op, Consumer Reports, and Andrew Yang’s Data Dividend Project. These businesses are finding common leverage in your ability to deny and control certain data rights.

Mr. Glasgow stated, “The power you have is to opt-out. The challenge is how you do it. These companies don’t make it easy. But companies like ours do. We provide you with a simple way to look up a company, click a button to make them stop, and our legal team steps in to help. As more and more people come to us, we become that combined union, gaining strength like an organized labor force to be reckoned with. And our resolve, our determination is for better protection, better hours, and better compensation for all our members.”

The numbers are bearing out Mr. Glasgow’s assertion. In a recent study, Cisco Systems found that one-third of all consumers are what Cisco calls “Privacy Actives,” who make decisions on what platforms they use based on their data privacy posture. But what can these people do when there’s no choice and they must use a platform for work or for their health?

“They can organize.” Mr. Glasgow replied.



About Privacy Co-op: Privacy Co-op is a Texas producer’s cooperative association. Founded in 2017, Privacy Co-op has represented the data rights of its members to hundreds of companies and maintains a database of hundreds of thousands more. Their level of participation is growing steadily, approaching 1 million each year. Privacy Co-op is leveraging the data rights of its members to take on such hot social issues as wrongful police profiling, child sex trafficking, and covid tracing abuses. A complete listing of social good is available on their website, https://privacy.coop where they provide many free tools and tutorials to take steps to protect your data privacy and where you can learn more about your rights. Privacy Co-op produced a TV show in 2021 called, “Private, I” featuring interviews with celebrities, social media leaders, and privacy experts on topics related to data privacy. Full episodes can be found on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVD3AEfUoag_-u7XXdFr2w.

