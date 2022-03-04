Privacy Co-op Celebrates New Privacy Crypto Launch

Privacy Co-op, long-time authorized agent and champion of data rights is now forging DAO NFT Privacy Co-op - Value Your Rights Privacy Co-op, your business's authorized agent and privacy expert

Newly Minted DAO NFTs Spur on Rapid Growth and Dividends

The commodities that should be backing every cryptocurrency are the information rights of humans producing the data and not the machines that mint the coins.” — J. Oliver Glasgow

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Privacy Co-op, the global leader in protecting the information rights of their members since 2017, announced the launch of their new NFT minting capability for Distributed Autonomous Organizations, or DAO. After bringing such innovations to the marketplace as rapid opt-out and a class action tool that helps people claim their fair share of data profits and settlements, Privacy Co-op is now breaking the glass ceiling of cryptocurrency by forging DAO NFT coins to represent groups of people opting out of common businesses and providing them fractional ownership of each coin.

Of this leap in crypto innovation, CEO J. Oliver Glasgow said, “Now is the time for crypto to be your data rights, that is to say, all about them, and for businesses to finally value your data rights. Recent court rulings got it right. Crypto is not money, but rather commodities and instead of tying them to something weak like compute time or the work that machines do, they should be tied to something much stronger such as your data rights.”

The Privacy Co-op, using revolutionary tech, has established a standard crypto treasury in the same manner as other companies and financial institutions, but instead of using it to mint crypto currency to buy and sell, they have used it to cast two types of crypto denominations they call DAO Class A and Class B NFT. They have produced videos and articles about this new approach that can be found on their website https://privacy.coop.

Class A coins are minted when one or more people opt-out of a business using their data for ‘secondary purposes’ such as data sales for things like advertising. Each Class A coin can be licensed for exclusive rights to represent that group if the company refuses to honor their opt-outs. Class action law firms are finding this new feature particularly interesting. Class B coins are minted when a business signs reciprocal terms and conditions to honor their data rights and license that group’s permission, or opt-in, to use their data for the same secondary purposes.

Mr. Glasgow explained, “If a business honors our opt-outs, and licenses our opt-ins, they gain something very precious to them—what regulations call our affirmative express consent. This brings them into compliance with literally hundreds of data privacy regulations around the world. And that could save them billions of dollars in fines.”

As with most nonprofit cooperatives, net profits are paid out to members as dividends. Mr. Glasgow said, “Last time, we paid each member a dividend of $28.45. Now, that may not sound like a lot, but it proved the business model works.” The Privacy Co-op charges a scant $25 through their website for lifetime memberships with no additional fees or dues from their members, at least not today, and there are occasional deals through their affiliates and partners for even better pricing. “Between the dividends and the class action settlements, some of our members have made way more than the cost of their share. And with our new DAO NFT, we want to see that value really take off,” he said.

Starting today, people can go to their website and look up any business or agency. The resulting card displays that business’s privacy score in five stars, a link to their privacy policy, a map of jurisdictions that apply and the penalties if the business goes astray, an ability to register a complaint, and a button labeled, ‘Make Them Stop’. Once clicked, a user fills in a simple one-line input with how that company knows them, such as an email address and when it is submitted, the Privacy Co-op mints the NFT, if one does not already exist for that company, and grants fractional ownership to the user if they are a co-op member.

The Privacy Co-op is quick to point out that people are not rewarded by the number of opt-outs they have but rather they are paid dividends evenly for being a member. Mr. Glasgow said, “This way people opt-out, not because they are getting paid, but because they have a legitimate concern about a certain business using their data.”



About Privacy Co-op: Privacy Co-op is a Texas producer’s cooperative association. Founded in 2017, Privacy Co-op has represented the data rights of its members to hundreds of companies and maintains a database of hundreds of thousands more. Their level of participation is growing steadily, approaching 1 million each year. Privacy Co-op is leveraging the data rights of its members to take on such hot social issues as wrongful police profiling, child sex trafficking, and covid tracing abuses. A complete listing of social good is available on their website, https://privacy.coop where they provide many free tools and tutorials to take steps to protect your data privacy and where you can learn more about your rights. Privacy Co-op produced a TV show in 2021 called, “Private, I” featuring interviews with celebrities, social media leaders, and privacy experts on topics related to data privacy. Full episodes can be found on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVD3AEfUoag_-u7XXdFr2w.

