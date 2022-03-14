Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 15, 2022

 

 

March 14, 2022                                                                     

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Butler

Talawanda School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Clermont

Wayne Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Columbiana

City of Columbiana

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Cleveland Academy of Scholarship, Technology & Leadership Enterprise

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Euclid City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Horizon Science Academy Cleveland Middle School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Horizon Science Academy of Cleveland

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Horizon Science Academy-Denison Middle School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lakewood City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

North Shore High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio City Improvement Corporation

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Rose-Mary, the Johanna Grasselli Rehabilitation & Education Center, Inc. DBA Rose-Mary Ridgewood Home

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Wings Academy 1

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Delaware

Buckeye Valley Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Fairfield

Amanda-Clearcreek Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Fayette

Fayette County Park District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Capital Collegiate Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Richard P. Golden, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio

 

GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Retirement Systems - GASB 68/75 Reports (State Region only)

 

 

 

Westside Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Fulton

Evergreen Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Pike-Delta-York Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

Alliance Academy of Cincinnati

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Horizon Science Academy Cincinnati

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Oak Hills Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

REISSUED

 

 

 

Orion Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Princeton City School District

 FFR  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Henry

Holgate Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hocking

Hocking County Agricultural Society

 

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Huron

Bellevue City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Norwalk City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Jackson

Village of Coalton

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wellston City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Logan

Indian Lake Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lorain

Horizon Science Academy - Lorain

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lucas

Academy for Educational Excellence

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Discovery Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Horizon Science Academy of Toledo

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Horizon Science Academy Springfield

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

iLEAD Spring Meadows

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

University of Toledo

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Winterfield Venture Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Mahoning

Horizon Science Academy Youngstown

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Village of Craig Beach

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Medina

Highland Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Meigs

Tuppers Plains Chester Water District

 FFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mercer

Coldwater Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Tri-County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Mercer, Van Wert and Paulding Counties

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Montgomery

Dayton Athletic Vocational Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Horizon Science Academy - Dayton Downtown

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Miami Valley Academies

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Noble

Buffalo Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Perry

Perry County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Portage

Maplewood Career Center

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Preble

National Trail Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Seneca

North Central Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Shelby

Village of Fort Loramie

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

East Branch Preparatory Academy dba Wright Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Jackson Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit

Case Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Jon G. Engle, O.D.

 MED

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

