For Immediate Release:

March 14, 2022

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Butler Talawanda School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Clermont Wayne Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Columbiana City of Columbiana 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga Cleveland Academy of Scholarship, Technology & Leadership Enterprise IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Euclid City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Horizon Science Academy Cleveland Middle School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Horizon Science Academy of Cleveland IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Horizon Science Academy-Denison Middle School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lakewood City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 North Shore High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Ohio City Improvement Corporation 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Rose-Mary, the Johanna Grasselli Rehabilitation & Education Center, Inc. DBA Rose-Mary Ridgewood Home MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Wings Academy 1 IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Delaware Buckeye Valley Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Fairfield Amanda-Clearcreek Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Fayette Fayette County Park District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Capital Collegiate Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Richard P. Golden, M.D. MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Retirement Systems - GASB 68/75 Reports (State Region only) Westside Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Fulton Evergreen Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Pike-Delta-York Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hamilton Alliance Academy of Cincinnati IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Horizon Science Academy Cincinnati IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Oak Hills Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 REISSUED Orion Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Princeton City School District FFR IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Henry Holgate Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Hocking Hocking County Agricultural Society 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Huron Bellevue City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Norwalk City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Jackson Village of Coalton 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wellston City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Logan Indian Lake Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lorain Horizon Science Academy - Lorain IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lucas Academy for Educational Excellence IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Discovery Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Horizon Science Academy of Toledo IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Horizon Science Academy Springfield IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 iLEAD Spring Meadows 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 University of Toledo IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Winterfield Venture Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Mahoning Horizon Science Academy Youngstown IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Village of Craig Beach 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Medina Highland Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Meigs Tuppers Plains Chester Water District FFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Mercer Coldwater Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Tri-County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Mercer, Van Wert and Paulding Counties 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Montgomery Dayton Athletic Vocational Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Horizon Science Academy - Dayton Downtown IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Miami Valley Academies IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Noble Buffalo Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Perry Perry County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Portage Maplewood Career Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Preble National Trail Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Seneca North Central Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Shelby Village of Fort Loramie 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stark East Branch Preparatory Academy dba Wright Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Jackson Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Summit Case Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Jon G. Engle, O.D. MED 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov