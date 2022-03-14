Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 15, 2022

|
Butler
Talawanda School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Clermont
Wayne Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Columbiana
City of Columbiana
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
Cleveland Academy of Scholarship, Technology & Leadership Enterprise
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Euclid City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Horizon Science Academy Cleveland Middle School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Horizon Science Academy of Cleveland
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Horizon Science Academy-Denison Middle School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lakewood City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
North Shore High School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Ohio City Improvement Corporation
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Rose-Mary, the Johanna Grasselli Rehabilitation & Education Center, Inc. DBA Rose-Mary Ridgewood Home
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Wings Academy 1
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Delaware
Buckeye Valley Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Fairfield
Amanda-Clearcreek Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Fayette
Fayette County Park District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Capital Collegiate Preparatory Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Richard P. Golden, M.D.
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio
GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Retirement Systems - GASB 68/75 Reports (State Region only)
Westside Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Fulton
Evergreen Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Pike-Delta-York Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hamilton
Alliance Academy of Cincinnati
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Horizon Science Academy Cincinnati
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Oak Hills Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
REISSUED
Orion Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Princeton City School District
FFR IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Henry
Holgate Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Hocking
Hocking County Agricultural Society
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Huron
Bellevue City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Norwalk City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Jackson
Village of Coalton
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wellston City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Logan
Indian Lake Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lorain
Horizon Science Academy - Lorain
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lucas
Academy for Educational Excellence
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Discovery Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Horizon Science Academy of Toledo
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Horizon Science Academy Springfield
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
iLEAD Spring Meadows
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
University of Toledo
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Winterfield Venture Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Mahoning
Horizon Science Academy Youngstown
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Village of Craig Beach
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Medina
Highland Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Meigs
Tuppers Plains Chester Water District
FFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Mercer
Coldwater Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Tri-County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Mercer, Van Wert and Paulding Counties
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Montgomery
Dayton Athletic Vocational Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Horizon Science Academy - Dayton Downtown
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Miami Valley Academies
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Noble
Buffalo Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Perry
Perry County
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Portage
Maplewood Career Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Preble
National Trail Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Seneca
North Central Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Shelby
Village of Fort Loramie
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Stark
East Branch Preparatory Academy dba Wright Preparatory Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Jackson Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Summit
Case Preparatory Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Jon G. Engle, O.D.
MED
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
