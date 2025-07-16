Former Uhrichsville Mayor Indicted Following Auditor of State’s Office Investigation Into Improper Reimbursements

COLUMBUS — A former mayor of the city of Uhrichsville has been indicted on four criminal counts following an investigation into improper reimbursements he received.

The Tuscarawas County Grand Jury handed down the indictment against Mark Haney, with two felony counts of tampering with records, one felony count of theft in office, and a misdemeanor count of accepting or receiving unlawful compensation.

An arraignment in the case is scheduled for Aug. 13 in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) launched an investigation in January 2024 after receiving a complaint alleging Haney improperly received reimbursements for meals, mileage, and other purchases and that he had used city credit cards on personal purchases.

