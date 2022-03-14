How an In-Home Nurse Can Help with Mental Health in Seniors

Having an in-home nurse provides so much relief for seniors, and ultimately allows them to maintain their independence and for longer.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- An unfortunate fact about life is that we all get old, and as we age, we get weaker and eventually lose our independence. This gradual recession of cognitive and physical function can cause a great amount of mental stress on seniors, and even lead to depression. For most, one of the final straws in their aging is when they are forced to leave their home and enter an assisted living facility – this is often seen as an admission of aging and helplessness, which can cause severe mental distress. In-home nursing and care can help extend the amount of time that a senior can retain their independence and has great positive impact on their mental health.The fear of getting older grips everyone – we all dread the loss of our youth. While there are steps we can take to stave off some affects of aging like regular exercise, eating right and taking the proper vitamins and supplements, eventually age catches up with us. When that happens, we all envision again gracefully and maintaining some levels of youthfulness, but at the end of the day we all succumb to the years. When this happens, we reach a precipice where the elderly need to make a decision to either stay in their own homes with potential personal risk, or make the move into an assisted living facility.Fortunately, there is an alternative for seniors who still have most of their independence, but just need some help keeping on top of daily tasks and chores. In-home nursing services can do a lot more than their medical services – they also provide additional services like laundry, tidying, meal prepping, and so much more. Having this extra help provides so much relief for seniors, and ultimately allows them to maintain their independence for longer, which allows them to maintain a higher level of mental health and happiness.Of course, for all of us at some point age catches up, and eventually we’ll need to be moved to an assisted living facility. The ability to hold this off for as long as possible can help to prevent depression in seniors, and give them a much higher quality of life. If you or someone you know is at that point where they are looking into moving out of their house due to the inability to care for themselves, ask them if they’ve considered an in-home nurse to check in on them throughout the week and help with tasks and chores around the house, it could be greatly beneficial for them.