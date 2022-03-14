Submit Release
News Search

There were 576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,508 in the last 365 days.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Activates Business Damage Assessment Survey to Assess Damages from Central Florida Severe Weather

Tallahassee, Fla. Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) activated the Business Damage Assessment Survey to assess the impact severe weather events had on Central Florida businesses. Survey responses will allow the state to gather data and evaluate resources impacted businesses may need to recover after multiple severe weather events that occurred March 11-12, 2022. 

“DEO has activated the Business Damage Assessment survey at Governor DeSantis’ direction and encourages any business impacted by the severe weather events to complete the survey at FloridaDisaster.biz,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. “The data produced by survey responses helps the state evaluate the extent of the damage and prepare to provide vital resources as needed.”

Because of foregoing conditions, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-56 declaring a state of emergency in Clay, Highlands, Marion, and Putnam counties. All businesses impacted should complete the survey.

Results from this survey will be shared with various federal, state, and local agencies to implement appropriate relief. Businesses can complete the survey online at FloridaDisaster.biz by selecting “Central Florida Severe Weather 2022” from the dropdown menu. If you need additional assistance with your business, please call 850-815-4925 or email ESF18@em.myflorida.com.

You just read:

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Activates Business Damage Assessment Survey to Assess Damages from Central Florida Severe Weather

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.