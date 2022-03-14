The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Activates Business Damage Assessment Survey to Assess Damages from Central Florida Severe Weather

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) activated the Business Damage Assessment Survey to assess the impact severe weather events had on Central Florida businesses. Survey responses will allow the state to gather data and evaluate resources impacted businesses may need to recover after multiple severe weather events that occurred March 11-12, 2022.

“DEO has activated the Business Damage Assessment survey at Governor DeSantis’ direction and encourages any business impacted by the severe weather events to complete the survey at FloridaDisaster.biz,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. “The data produced by survey responses helps the state evaluate the extent of the damage and prepare to provide vital resources as needed.”

Because of foregoing conditions, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-56 declaring a state of emergency in Clay, Highlands, Marion, and Putnam counties. All businesses impacted should complete the survey.

Results from this survey will be shared with various federal, state, and local agencies to implement appropriate relief. Businesses can complete the survey online at FloridaDisaster.biz by selecting “Central Florida Severe Weather 2022” from the dropdown menu. If you need additional assistance with your business, please call 850-815-4925 or email ESF18@em.myflorida.com.