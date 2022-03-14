Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Accepting Mitigation Applications from Hurricane Michael-Impacted Communities for $42.2 Million

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced it is accepting project applications from Hurricane Michael impacted communities for $42.2 million through the state’s Rebuild Florida Mitigation General Infrastructure Program to increase community resilience and fortify critical facilities.

“Just last week, the Florida Panhandle experienced wildfires in the same communities still recovering from Hurricane Michael,” said Secretary Dane Eagle. “Now more than ever, it is important to provided communities with additional opportunities to continue rebuilding and strengthening their infrastructure. Governor DeSantis remains steadfast in his commitment to ensure all Florida communities become more resilient to any future disaster.”

Administered by DEO, the Rebuild Florida Mitigation General Infrastructure Program is designed to provide funding opportunities for local governments and state agencies to develop large-scale mitigation activities that allow Florida communities to better withstand future disasters and increase community resilience. Local school districts, nonprofits or not-for-profit organizations, and non-governmental organizations are also encouraged to apply in partnership with a state agency or local government.

Eligible entities may submit their project applications to be considered for funding to DEO on or before 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Friday, June 10, 2022. Submission of a request for funding does not guarantee that funding will be provided. To learn more about the Rebuild Florida Mitigation General Infrastructure Program, eligibility requirements, and how to submit a proposal, click here.

