The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Tampa Area January 2022 Employment Data

Governor DeSantis Announces the Tampa Area Gained the Third Highest Number of Private Sector Jobs Over the Year in January 2022

Tampa, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Tampa area gained the third highest number of private sector jobs of all metro areas in the state, adding 70,600 new private sector jobs over the year, a 5.9% increase. The industries gaining the most jobs over the year include leisure and hospitality, increasing by 21,300 jobs; professional and business services, increasing by 16,400 jobs; and trade, transportation, and utilities, increasing by 15,100.

The Tampa area’s labor force in January 2022, grew by 65,660 over the year, a 4.3% increase. Tampa’s unemployment rate was 3.4% in January 2022, down from 5.7% reported in January 2021.

In total, Florida has gained 124,700 private sector jobs since February 2020, reaching 101.6% of the pre-pandemic employment level. Florida continues to see significant increases in labor force, growing by 318,000 over the year, as Floridians remain confident in returning to the labor force. Florida’s unemployment rate has lowered to 3.5%, decreasing by 2.5 percentage points over the year.

To view the statewide January 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases.

