On April 3rd A Sweet Day in LA Kids Do Drawings to Earn Donations for Ukraine
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com
On April 3rd, 2022 at 12pm A Sweet Day in LA Party in Santa Monica; Recruiting for Good will donate $5 to Ukraine for every drawing submitted by a kid, and reward LA's Best Ice Cream Treat.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Kids attend A Sweet Day in LA to have fun fulfilling experiences, make a positive impact, and party for good!"
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and make a positive impact send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com
Ukraine donation is inspired by Andrew Danylchenko, who over the last 20 years has built all our websites; Recruiting for Good, Save US Jobs, and We Travel for Good.
Complete 90 days of employment, use your talent for good, and we'll make a $500 donation to Ukraine on your behalf.
A Sweet Day in LA, is a monthly kids party sponsored by Recruiting for Good. Kids bring a drawing of something they love to earn LA's Best Treats. The party occurs the 1st Sunday of every month. Kids learn positive values; appreciate today, creativity always wins, and use your talent for good. #makepositiveimpact #wepartyforgood #appreciatetoday #asweetdayinla #enjoytreats #creativitywins #usetalentforgood #fulfillingtime #recruitingforgood www.ASweetDayinLA.com
Love to Make a Positive Impact and Travel...participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to do both. Referrals allow us to generate proceeds and make a greater impact in kids' lives....We're rewarding referrals with travel to enjoy Sweet Hip Trips & See The World for Good to learn more visit www.SweetHipTrips.com FOR +HE +SHE +WE
