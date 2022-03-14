Submit Release
On April 3rd A Sweet Day in LA Kids Do Drawings to Earn Donations for Ukraine

A Sweet Day in LA...monthly party sponsored by Recruiting for Good, kids bring drawing to earn a $5 donation for Ukraine and a Sweet Treat #makepositiveimpact #usetalentforgood #supportukraine #asweetdayinla #kidsmonthlyparty www.ASweetDayinLA.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Thru A Sweet Day in LA, Recruiting for Good, The Sweetest Gigs; the staffing agency everyone loves role models positive values for a fun fulfilling life #attitude #effort #talent #landsweetjob #partyforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good sponsors monthly kids party; A Sweet Day in LA to Appreciate Today, use their talent to Make a Positive Impact and Earn Sweet Treats.

Kids Attend A Sweet Day in LA to Appreciate Today, Use Their Creative Talent to Make a Positive Impact and Earn Sweet Treats!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good sponsors monthly kids party, on 1st Sunday of the month; A Sweet Day in LA to Appreciate Today, Use Their Creative Talent to Make a Positive Impact and Earn Sweet Treats.

On April 3rd, 2022 at 12pm A Sweet Day in LA Party in Santa Monica; Recruiting for Good will donate $5 to Ukraine for every drawing submitted by a kid, and reward LA's Best Ice Cream Treat.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Kids attend A Sweet Day in LA to have fun fulfilling experiences, make a positive impact, and party for good!"

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.

Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and make a positive impact send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com

Ukraine donation is inspired by Andrew Danylchenko, who over the last 20 years has built all our websites; Recruiting for Good, Save US Jobs, and We Travel for Good.

Complete 90 days of employment, use your talent for good, and we'll make a $500 donation to Ukraine on your behalf.

A Sweet Day in LA, is a monthly kids party sponsored by Recruiting for Good. Kids bring a drawing of something they love to earn LA's Best Treats. The party occurs the 1st Sunday of every month. Kids learn positive values; appreciate today, creativity always wins, and use your talent for good. #makepositiveimpact #wepartyforgood #appreciatetoday #asweetdayinla #enjoytreats #creativitywins #usetalentforgood #fulfillingtime #recruitingforgood www.ASweetDayinLA.com

Love to Make a Positive Impact and Travel...participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to do both. Referrals allow us to generate proceeds and make a greater impact in kids' lives....We're rewarding referrals with travel to enjoy Sweet Hip Trips & See The World for Good to learn more visit www.SweetHipTrips.com FOR +HE +SHE +WE

