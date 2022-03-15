Autonomous Vehicle Leader Nuro Joins the Auto-ISAC
Advancing Cybersecurity of the Connected Vehicle across the IndustryWASHINGTON, DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) welcomes leading autonomous vehicle company Nuro as its newest member.
Founded in 2016 by Jiajun Zhu and Dave Ferguson, Nuro develops zero-occupant electric autonomous delivery vehicles designed specifically for transporting goods and not passengers. The company has introduced delivery services with industry leaders including Domino’s, Kroger, and 7-Eleven. Nuro became the first company to be granted approval for a self-driving vehicle exemption by the U.S. Department of Transportation, and the first company to receive a deployment permit from the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), enabling the launch of the first commercial autonomous vehicle service in the state.
The Auto-ISAC was formed by automakers in August 2015 to establish a global information sharing community to promote vehicle cybersecurity.
“The addition of Nuro underscores how the connected vehicle ecosystem continues to expand as does the need to share essential information between the growing number of participants within the connected vehicle industry. Auto-ISAC will continue to support vehicle cybersecurity by adding to its membership innovative members like Nuro,” said Josh Davis, Chair, Auto-ISAC and Chief Cybersecurity Officer at Toyota Motor North America.
“The Auto-ISAC is leading the way in ensuring intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks to vehicles is shared globally, and we are thrilled to join this community,” said Jiajun Zhu, Nuro co-founder and CEO. “At Nuro, we take great care in developing a secure vehicle platform and teleoperation system for our autonomous vehicles that protects our intellectual property, partner data and private end user data. Safety is our top priority at Nuro, and we look forward to continuing to build a more secure future for the autonomous vehicle ecosystem.”
The Auto-ISAC operates as a central hub to share and analyze intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks. Its secure intelligence sharing portal allows members to anonymously submit and receive information that helps them more effectively respond to cyber threats.
Last year, the Auto-ISAC expanded its scope to include Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) functional areas related to the connected vehicle, with an associated working group. The IT/OT Working Group creates a forum for technical IT and OT cybersecurity experts in the automotive industry to share actionable intelligence regarding cybersecurity challenges, threats, and risk mitigation methods to build resiliency of the connected vehicle. Auto-ISAC has also set up a new group for the CISOs, the CISO Executive Working Group. They are sharing topical information and collaborating to build resiliency across the automotive industry.
The Auto-ISAC has global representation. Its members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets and carriers and suppliers. For more information, please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us @autoisac.
About Nuro
Nuro exists to better everyday life through robotics. The company’s custom electric autonomous vehicles are designed to bring the things you need—from produce to prescriptions—right to your home. Nuro’s autonomous, goods-focused solution can give you valuable time back and more freedom to do what you love. This convenient, eco-friendly alternative to driving has the potential to make streets safer and cities more livable. Nuro has piloted autonomous local delivery for communities in Texas, Arizona, and California—for less driving and more thriving.
