Oscar Smith Execution Advisory

NASHVILLE – In accordance with state law, the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is now accepting applications from recognized Tennessee news organizations to serve as statutorily required witnesses for the scheduled execution of death row inmate Oscar Smith #00136424. Mr. Smith’s conviction is out of Davidson County. The execution is currently scheduled for 7pm CT on April 21, 2022.

Seven media witnesses and two alternates will be selected by the Tennessee Department of Correction during a drawing to be held at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution located at 7475 Cockrill Bend Boulevard, Nashville, TN. The drawing will take place on Monday, March 21 at 2pm CT.

How to submit an application:

Download and complete the media witness application form available on the media page of TDOC’s website at www.TN.gov/correction; FAX the completed form back to Melissa Hood at Riverbend. The form must be received no later than 12pm CT on Friday, March 18. The fax number is 615-350-3400; Save a copy of your transaction verification as confirmation that your FAX has been submitted.

The drawing will be conducted in accordance with the Rules of the Tennessee Department of Correction Adult Services Division, Chapter 0420-3-4, under the authority of TCA 40-23-116. Only one application will be permitted from each news organization.