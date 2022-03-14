A Sweet Day in NJ Celebrating Two 12 Year Girls Completing Discover Me for Good
TheBookWorm is 12 Year Old NJ Girl who completed Sweet Coming of Age Gig Discover Me for Good #thebookworm #discovermeforgood www.DiscoverMeforGood.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created Coming of Age Gig for Girls; Discover Me for Good to have fun fulfilling experiences, and make a positive impact.
Recruiting for Good created Discover Me for Good a Sweet Creative Coming of Age Gig for 12-15 Year Old Girls to design their love collage; memorialize what they are most passionate about.
Once the girl completes her love collage; she earns a $100 gift card from Recruiting for Good. And Pays Forward The Experience to another girl and makes a positive impact in her life.
This month, Recruiting for Good is celebrating 12 year old Nj Girls; TheBookworm and SunnyC's Love Collages.
TheBookworm paid forward the experience to SunnyC and made a positive impact in her life.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Discover Me for Good was inspired by Super Sweet Girl CookieRookie!"
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids (Since March 2020). Kids on the gigs experience real life work experiences, learn positive values, and have fun too. Our sweet mission is to prepare kids for life. When kids do a great job on a gig, they get hired again, just like in the real world. When a kid successfully completes 3 gigs; they earn a $25 gift card. Kids use their creative talent to participate in our gigs, and develop content that makes a positive impact. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com
Discover Me for Good is a creative coming of age gig for 12-15 Year Old Girls to design their love collage; memorialize what they are most passionate about. Girls learn to appreciate, discover, and express the beauty that exists within themselves…honor their contribution, feelings, and uniqueness. Once girl completes sweet gig, she earns a $100 Gift card from Recruiting for Good; and pays forward the experience to another girl.
