50 Plus and Kickass The Happily Divorced Sweet Brunch Party on Friday Nov 14th

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Happily Divorced Brunch Party for ten 50 Plus women; who are doing something meaningful in the community.

Debbi thank you for inspiring the sweetest party celebrating women 50+ kickass who are happily divorced!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™ (Gigs for Girls), sweet dining treats, and the sweetest parties.Recruiting for Good sponsors the sweetest brunch party on Friday, November 14th, 2025 at 1130 am; enjoy Brentwood's best Spanish Restaurant Telefèric Barcelona (paella, tapas, and sweet treats).According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman;" We're celebrating women who are 50+kickass ! Women who are happily divorced (and can be re-married or not), and doing something meaningful with their life. Attend the sweetest party to meet women just like you. Party inspired by Debbi DiMaggio ." How to Attend The Sweetest Party 50+Kickass?1. RSVP with Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com, before November 10th, at 5pm.2. After receiving RSVP; Sara will share details of where to meet within the restaurant.3. Bring a book that made a difference in your life to exchange with someone else at party.Carlos Cymerman adds; "We're creating community thru dining for like-valued professionals who are doing something meaningful with their life."AboutBeauty At Any Age: Your Next Best Chapter is an empowering initiative created by Debbi DiMaggio, inspiring women in transition to embrace reinvention, confidence, and purpose at every stage of life. Through heartfelt conversations, shared stories, and meaningful connections, the movement celebrates resilience, beauty, and the endless possibilities that come with change. This luncheon offers a supportive space for women to rediscover themselves, reignite their passions, and step boldly into their next best chapter to learn more visit www.BeautyAtAnyAgeBook.com Liz H. Kelly is the Founder/CEO of Goody PR and Goody Business Book Awards, Award-Winning Author of "8-Second PR: New Public Relations Crash Course", and a Podcast Host, whose mission is to "Magnify Good." With 20 years of public relations and marketing experience, Kelly's booked thousands of media interviews for clients, including on the TODAY Show, CBS Saturday Morning, CNN, BBC World News, Pioneer PBS, NPR, Bloomberg Radio and in TIME, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine, Fast Company, Entrepreneur, WebMD, along with hundreds of local TV, radio and podcast interviews. Her Goody PR agency primarily helps small businesses, authors and experts define their Wow Story, raise brand awareness and ultimately increase sales. Kelly is a Johns Hopkins University Carey School of Business alumni from Baltimore, Maryland, taught digital marketing at UCLA Extension, loves photography, and is an autism advocate. Follow @LizHKelly or visit https://8SecondPR.com or https://goodypr.com Since 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You and The Community Too!

