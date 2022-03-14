Insider's Tips, Deals & Steals and Not to Miss at the Georgia Food + Wine Festival
Final Festival Schedule and Not to Miss Events
It’s going to be a fantastic festival, if anyone has been waiting to purchase tickets, we would suggest buying them now as they may not be available at the door for purchase.”MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spring kicks-off in the Atlanta area with the inaugural, Georgia Food + Wine Festival, March 24 - 27, 2022 taking place at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta. The festival offers several events with hidden values available for guests (including families and adults 21 and over). The good news is, if guests have been waiting to purchase tickets, there are some fantastic promo codes available for big saving discounts from many of the festival’s media partners. The bad news is that there are very limited tickets available to many of the remaining events for sale.
— Festival Co-Founder, Tod Miller
Deals & Steals:
• $45 Ticket, Thursday, March 24 - “Drinks, Meat ‘n’ Three” sponsored by Publix: Meet legendary celebrity guest Atlanta Pitmaster, Bryan Furman with Bryan Furman BBQ - with beverage tastings from all the festival’s official sponsors.
• “Classes from the Georgia Masters”, Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria - Friday, March 25, 11 am - 4:30 pm. Each class includes tasting bites and beverage pairings with fantastic celebrity chefs, limited to 50 guests each class. All ticket orders include a copy of the chef/author’s cookbook.
• Kids 12 & Under are FREE on Sunday/Funday presented by CBS46 & Peachtree TV, adult tickets are only $25 (additional discounts available from media partners). Kids Zone is FREE with inflatables and activities, great restaurant vendors, artisans, and cash bars. Live music, over 25 restaurants and artisans, cooking demo stage, cash bars available for adults 21 and over.
• All Saturday and Sunday tickets include an RFID band with $10 in FREE Tasting Credits (including VIP Lounge tickets).
• Fired-Up, an all-inclusive ticket, Friday, March 25, 7:30 - 9:30 am (free tasting bites and beverages in a souvenir glass).
• Over 400 varieties of wine, beer & spirits tastings with a souvenir tasting cup, Savor, Saturday, March 26, 1 - 4 pm, 30+ restaurants and artisan booths.
• Saturday, VIP Lounge, a fully catered experience with a souvenir crystal wine glass, open bars, private restrooms, early festival access, VIP Parking, VIP Swag bag, includes full access to the Savor general admission area. VIP Lounge, presented by Publix and Atlanta Magazine, Saturday, March 26, 12 - 4 pm.
• Staycation great rates at Official Host Hotel, Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria.
Not to Miss:
• “Georgia Celebrity Chef Stage”, presented by Southern Cast Iron on Saturday and Sunday with FREE tasting samples for first 50 people in each session, cooking demos: Saturday - Matthew Raiford, Whitney Otawka & Ben Wheatley and the Publix Aprons Cooking School; Sunday - Virginia Willis and Jernard Wells.
• Live Music at all events - Marietta Daily Journal Music Stages: Friday - The Weekend Getaway Band and J. Scott Thompson; Saturday - Scott Thompson & The Lowdown Band and Les & Wes Duo; Saturday VIP Lounge - The Atmosphere Quintet; Sunday - J. Scott Thompson.
• Cobb Bubbles & Brews Alley, a showcase of Cobb County’s most popular breweries and distilleries at Savor on Saturday, March 26.
• Over 30+ Restaurant & Artisan Booths on Saturday, March 26 & Sunday, March 27
• Kingsford Charcoal Sampling Area, free samples prepared with a variety of different Kingsford Charcoal flavors.
• Maker’s Mark signature cocktail trailer with a variety of samplings
• Best of Cobb event, from Cobb Life Magazine and the Marietta Daily Journal - a showcase of the best of everything in Cobb County, tickets can be purchased here.
• “Georgia’s Best Cocktail Challenge” taking place from 2 - 4 pm, Sunday, March 27. An exciting, judged cocktail competition with eight semi-finalists, competing with Maker’s Mark, Knob Creek Rye, Legent and Basil Hayden whiskey brands.
• Oyster Roast VIP Lounge, 12 - 3 pm, Sunday/Funday, Sunday, March 27, 2022; Buckets of oysters and BBQ, open bars and more.
• MUST Ministries Silent Auction, a variety of auction items, from local gift certificates to luxury travel that will be available for live bidding, online auction launches on Thursday, March 17 (see festival website on March 17) and closes at the festival on Sunday, March 27 at 5 pm.
• Wine & Spirits Pull, a blind-pull of hundreds of varieties of wine and spirits (fantastic steals) at Savor on Saturday - starting at 1 pm; items usually sell-out in first hour, so get there early. Claim check area available to hold items during festival.
Insider’s Tips:
• Arrive 30 minutes early for events - event pre-check (wristbands, ID check, receive glassware, etc.)
• Load your wristband immediately for additional Tasting Credits (avoid waiting in line later in the day). Wristband is pre-loaded with $10 in credits, festival recommends loading an average of $20 per person per wristband to taste a variety of culinary offerings. Credit stations are located throughout the festival.
• Thousands of Free Parking spaces; no pets allowed.
• Sunday/Funday is family-friendly; all other events are for adults 21 and over.
• Stay Hydrated - water and soft drinks are FREE on Friday and Saturday events.
The Georgia Food + Wine Festival is a culinary and beverage celebration that showcases Georgia’s celebrity chefs and beverage experts. Tickets and the full festival schedule can be found on the festival website The inaugural festival offers a wide variety of events for all tastebuds and budgets, including “Savor”, the main event on Saturday with over 400 varieties of wine, beer and spirits tastings, cooking demonstrations on on the “Georgia Celebrity Chef Stage”, and 30+ restaurants and artisans from around the south. The VIP Lounge at Savor, presented by Publix offers a fully catered experience with open bars, early access, live music, VIP Parking and more. The festival takes place in Marietta, March 24 - 27, 2022 at Jim R. Miller Park, which is located just off I-75 and Windy Hill Road, minutes from The Battery Atlanta and Truist Park. *Schedule and talent subject to change
Jan Gourley
The AdFish Group
+1 843-812-5802
