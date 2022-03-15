Inbox Suite Exhibiting at LeadsCon 2022 in Las Vegas
EINPresswire.com/ -- Inbox Suite’s representative is joining the LeadsCon that’s taking place on March 21-23, 2022, in the Paris hotel in Las Vegas. It creates an opportunity for participants to meet in person and discuss how artificial intelligence can help with their email marketing efforts. Inbox Suite will be available for the lead-gen community at booth 409.
Inbox Suite, an innovative AI-powered email marketing platform, launched in December 2021. The platform allows modern marketing teams to create stronger customer engagement, implement data-driven strategies, and increase revenues in their email marketing programs using machine learning algorithms.
Faruk Aydin, Chief Revenue Officer at Inbox Suite, who will be joining the March conference in person, says,
"I have been attending LeadsCon since 2015 and it is one of the must-attend conferences today for lead generation companies, performance marketing agencies, and affiliate marketers. With Inbox Suite, it will be our second event in the US this year. We’re excited to meet our clients, business partners, and fellow email marketers in person. I can’t wait to discuss with the attendees how they can create valuable inbox experience for their email leads at our booth.”.
The conference participants will get the chance to meet Faruk Aydin in person at the exhibition hall’s booth 409. The conference attendees can learn how to make brands’ email marketing programs bulletproof using AI. The current AI trends in email marketing look promising and they may inspire email marketers to apply AI in their workflow.
To make the transition to AI-powered email marketing a smoother experience, Inbox Suite has prepared an exclusive offer for Leadscon participants, who can get the Inbox Suite Pro plan for the price of Basic. This upgrade comes with a price lock for 2 years and saves companies $300 each month.
If you would like to get more information about Inbox Suite before LeadsCon begins, schedule a free consultation at inboxsuite.com/demo.
Anna Bocian
