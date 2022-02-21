Inbox Suite Joins TES Affiliate Conferences 2022 in Sitges/Barcelona
EINPresswire.com/ -- Inbox Suite’s representative is joining the TES Affiliate Conference that’s taking place on February 23-26, 2022, in Sitges/Barcelona. This creates an opportunity for participants to meet in person and discuss how artificial intelligence can help with their email marketing efforts.
Inbox Suite, an innovative AI-powered email marketing platform, launched in December 2021. The platform allows modern marketing teams to create stronger customer engagement, implement data-driven strategies, and increase revenues in their email marketing programs using machine learning algorithms.
Faruk Aydin, Chief Revenue Officer at Inbox Suite, who will be joining the February conference in person, says,
“TES Affiliate Conference has always been a key event to get insights about the latest affiliate marketing trends and learn about the best practices from top industry experts. We’re excited to meet our clients, business partners, and fellow email marketers in person. After a long break from onsite events, TES will be a true booster. Can’t wait for the event.".
As TES Affiliate Conferences describe themselves on their website, this time they bring together professionals from the online entertainment industry, e-commerce, financials, gaming, gambling, dating, forex, health, nutraceuticals and many others for an intensive 4-day networking event.
The conference participants will also get the chance to hear Faruk Aydin’s session on February 24. He’ll talk about how to make brands’ email marketing programs bulletproof using AI and touch base on the state of AI in email marketing. The current AI trends in email marketing look promising and they may inspire email marketers to apply AI in their workflow.
It’s Faruk Aydin’s second appearance on the TES stage as he previously represented his company during the online edition of TES Affiliate Conference in June 2021.
To make the transition to AI-powered email marketing a smoother experience, Inbox Suite has prepared a limited offer for TES participants, who can get the Inbox Suite Pro plan for the price of Basic. This upgrade comes with a price lock for 2 years and saves companies $300 each month.
Get more information about Inbox Suite and schedule a free consultation at inboxsuite.com/demo.
Anna Bocian
