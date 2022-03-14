Luxury apartment building PAMA Casuarina: first multi-level residential development for Casuarina Beach in Northern NSW
PAMA Casuarina in Australia's Northern New South Wales Coast is the first multi-level apartment building zoned 100% residential for Casuarina Beach
Luxury apartment building PAMA Casuarina is the first full residential multi-level residential apartment building for Casuarina Beach on Australia's Northern NSW Coast
New boutique apartment building PAMA Casuarina is first of its kind to offer owners an opportunity to occupy apartments for 365 days a year in Casuarina Beach
PAMA Casuarina is currently the only multi-level residential development in Casuarina Beach where owners can occupy their apartments for 365 days a year.
So far, all multi-level apartment buildings in the NSW Northern Rivers coastal area of Casuarina Beach are zoned resort accommodation, which means owners can only occupy them for a maximum of three months of the year.
To be delivered in the heart of Casuarina Beach, just a 40 minute drive north of Byron Bay, PAMA Casuarina has been designed specifically for owner occupiers to meet market demand for residential apartments.
Danny Juric, architectural lead on the project and director of award-winning practice, Plus Architecture, designed PAMA Casuarina to be an inspired collection of boutique coastal residences that capture the essence of Casuarina’s laidback beachside culture.
A collection of 47 two, three and four-bedroom private residences across four storeys, PAMA Casuarina will transform the large 4083sqm site at 5 Grand Parade into a tropical paradise.
“PAMA is a luxury residential resort, offering just a lucky few their very own private oasis,” Mr Juric said.
“Having lived in the Casuarina community for a number of years now, it was very important that the architecture and design of PAMA blended our sophisticated coastal style with social elements that particularly resonate with the local community.
“PAMA is probably our most tropically inspired design, taking elements from the iconic Queenslander and the mid-century character of Palm Springs to create a striking design that will appeal to both the residents and the Casuarina community.”
Featured within PAMA’s tropical grounds are exclusive resort-style amenities that include a 20-metre heated swimming pool with a wet deck and sand beach, barbecues with a kitchen and bar area, outdoor showers, an expansive board storage facility and a designated dog wash bay.
To further complement a low maintenance lifestyle at the beach and enhance the experience for residents, PAMA’s developers are incorporating a number of custom stand-up paddle boards and surfboards, as well as 30 custom vintage PAMA bicycles in a shared bicycle scheme for residents to take advantage of the many bike pathways provided by Tweed Shire Council.
TOTAL Property Group Managing Director and PAMA Casuarina Marketing Manager Adrian Parsons says the development is currently the only opportunity to purchase a brand new apartment in Casuarina Beach with full residential zoning.
“If you’re looking to downsize from a house in Casuarina, at the moment you can’t go anywhere else,” Mr Parsons said.
“Up until now, the only way to live in Casuarina Beach has been to buy a house - the median price now is over $2m so it is an expensive option - or a townhouse and these are limited in number.
“PAMA’s developers Holm Developments and DeMartini Fletcher are filling a gap in the market to meet demand from owner-occupiers for apartments in the Casuarina Beach area.
“Many of the purchasers plan to live at PAMA permanently. The quality of apartments and amenity, and the location of Casuarina Beach is appealing to a wide range of demographics.”
Casuarina Beach is a pristine stretch of beach just 40 minutes north of Byron Bay and nine minutes south of Kingscliff on the Northern New South Wales coast that has been masterplanned to offer residents an idyllic beachside lifestyle.
Over the past decade, Casuarina Beach has evolved into a unique beachside village with a vibrant centre called The Commons and a second centre anchored by a Coles supermarket located across the road from PAMA Casuarina, offering a range of speciality retailers, cafés and restaurants, health retailers.
To be delivered by a joint venture between Holm Developments and DeMartini Fletcher, PAMA Casuarina will consist of 47 elegantly-appointed two, three and four-bedroom apartments across the building’s four levels at 5 Grand Parade, Casuarina Beach, priced from $1.065 million for the 120sqm two-bedroom apartments, from $1.565 million for three bedrooms and four bedrooms POA.
For sales information visit pamacasuarina.com.au or phone TOTAL Property Group on 1300 702 931.
Louise Carroll
Louise Carroll Marketing
+61 403 654 778
email us here