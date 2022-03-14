Royale Gold Coast reveals elite collection of five-star absolute beachfront penthouses as apartment sales top $200m
DD Living has revealed Royale Gold Coast's signature collection of ultra premium absolute beachfront penthouse apartments
A collection of full-floor and half-floor penthouse residences at Royale Gold Coast has been revealed by developer DD Living
A collection of absolute-beachfront penthouses at Royale Gold Coast presents Australia’s prestige property market with the ultimate five-star coastal lifestyle
Royale Gold Coast is a $395million premium residential apartment tower being delivered by Mr Devine's development team DD Living, offering some of the most prestigious beachfront apartments currently available on the market in Australia.
Planned for a rare, northeast-facing absolute-beachfront corner site on Gold Coast’s elite beachfront strip Northcliffe Terrace between Surfers Paradise and Broadbeach, Royale Gold Coast is taking prestige beachfront living to a whole new level.
The top nine floors of Royale Gold Coast are dedicated to a limited collection of full-floor and half-floor penthouses, while premium half-floor beach homes are incorporated across Levels 2 to 5 to provide the luxury property market with a unique option of penthouse-style apartments on the lower floors that make the most of unobstructed beach views.
Royale’s penthouse collection includes two full-floor penthouses on levels 35 and 36, offering up to five bedrooms in expansive floorplans from 706sqm, priced from $12.6million. The double storey penthouse, that has not yet been released to the market, takes up level 37 and includes a private rooftop oasis with indoor and outdoor entertaining areas, a bar and pool.
Ten half-floor penthouses offer three-bedroom plus multi-purpose room or four-bedroom floorplans for the 344-351sqm with two apartments per floor across levels 30 to 34, priced from $5.95m.
Eight penthouse-style private beach homes across Levels 2 to 5, designed for buyers of prestige property who prefer to live on the lower floors, start at $5.5m for three-bedroom plus multi-purpose room or four-bedroom floorplans.
Demand for Royale Gold Coast's premium private residences has been high, with the development already surpassing $200million in apartment sales.
Luxury apartment marketing agency TOTAL Property Group is managing the sales of Royale Gold Coast’s private residences, reporting continued market demand for premium properties.
TOTAL Property Group Managing Director and Royale Gold Coast Marketing Manager Adrian Parsons said Royale's signature collection of opulent full-floor and half-floor penthouses presented the prestige property market with an exceptional residential opportunity.
"Royale’s unique, absolute beachfront location, five-star amenities and ultra-premium style of the building and its apartments offers the ultimate in luxurious residential lifestyle experiences," Mr Parsons said.
“The penthouse collection is Royale’s ‘piece de resistance’; super glamorous and expansive top floor apartments raising coastal elegance to a whole new level.
“Then there are the premium half-floor beach home apartments across the first four apartment levels, designed for purchasers who prefer living on the lower floors, but still want a large penthouse-style apartment.
“Royale’s outstanding quality and superior design together with the superb beachfront location has created a unique opportunity for buyers seeking a premium penthouse apartment on absolute-beachfront.
“The prices, from $5.95million for a half-floor penthouse to $12.6million for a full-floor penthouse, are exceptional value given the superior quality of this development and level of amenity in this exclusive absolute beachfront location.”
Luxury bespoke interiors by award-winning interior design studio Mim Design are carried throughout the building, from the impressive grand entrance to the top-floor penthouses where timeless craftsmanship sets an ultra-luxurious tone.
Contemporary designer kitchens with butler’s pantries are the centrepiece of wide open plan living areas in these exceptionally-appointed penthouse apartments, surrounded by large entertainer balconies, adding up to 70sqm of liveable space.
All penthouse bedrooms have their own ensuite, and there are powder rooms off the living areas for guests. With options for wine rooms, wet bars, media rooms and office spaces, purchasers can inject their own style into the penthouse floorplans and personalise fittings and finishes.
David Devine, founder and managing director of DD Living, said the incredible absolute-beachfront site with east, north and western outlooks inspired the team to design Gold Coast’s most prestigious beachfront apartments.
“We worked with our design team to position Royale Gold Coast on the site with a north-easterly facing aspect to capture the best ocean and beach views and protect apartments from the prevailing southeast winds,” Mr Devine said.
“Then we set a goal to create the best upmarket building on the coast and Royale is the wonderful result from our talented design team who took inspiration from some of the world’s most sophisticated and stylish private residences and our beautiful coastline to create this special building.
“In collaboration with DKO Architecture and Mim Design, we have created Royale as the ultimate coastal address that will set the standard for prestigious beachfront living on the Gold Coast.”
Impressive residential amenities include a grand entrance with concierge service and exclusive resort style facilities featuring a beach club on the elevated ground floor overlooking the beach with two swimming pools, daybeds and lounges, plus a wellness centre with a state-of-the-art gym, steam room and sauna.
An exclusive residents’ club with private executive lounge, bar, private dining room, wine and whiskey lockers and a Cucina Chef’s kitchen is incorporated across Level 1, while a beachside café is located outside on the ground level.
Royale Gold Coast comprises of 104 luxuriously-appointed absolute-beachfront apartments across 38 levels with prices starting at $1.865m for a two-bedroom apartment and $3.175m for three-bedroom apartments.
Potential purchasers are invited to get a taste of the luxurious style, the rare absolute-beachfront location and spectacular views on offer at Royal Gold Coast’s onsite beachfront sales display suite open by appointment at 7-9 Northcliffe Terrace, Surfers Paradise.
Those locking in a private appointment at the beachfront Royale Sales Display Suite will be treated to a five-star VIP tour of the development from the panoramic views and ground level terrace to the ultra-luxurious interior design and details of the extensive five-star amenities exclusive to these premium apartments.
For more information and to book an appointment at the beachfront Sales Display Suite, contact TOTAL Property Group on 1300 722 131 or visit www.royalegc.com.au.
