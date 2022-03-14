Submit Release
Middlesex / Violation of Stalking Order

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3001394

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez                              

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 3/12/22 @ 2200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wheeler Brook Drive, Warren

VIOLATION: Violation of an Order Against Stalking

 

ACCUSED: Gretchen Mack                                                

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, State Police were notified of a potential violation of a no stalking order. Troopers made contact with the complainant and Gretchen Mack and after further investigation determined she was in violation of a court issued final order against stalking. Mack was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date and time. Shortly after Troopers left the scene, Mack again violated the final order against stalking. Mack was then taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Mack was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 3/14/22 at 1230 hours and released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/13/22 1230 hours        

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

