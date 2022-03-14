Middlesex / Violation of Stalking Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3001394
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 3/12/22 @ 2200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Wheeler Brook Drive, Warren
VIOLATION: Violation of an Order Against Stalking
ACCUSED: Gretchen Mack
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police were notified of a potential violation of a no stalking order. Troopers made contact with the complainant and Gretchen Mack and after further investigation determined she was in violation of a court issued final order against stalking. Mack was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date and time. Shortly after Troopers left the scene, Mack again violated the final order against stalking. Mack was then taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Mack was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 3/14/22 at 1230 hours and released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/13/22 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.