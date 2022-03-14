NFT Workx becomes Supplier to The Royal Society of Sculptors
Specialist NFT Services Agency has joined the UK's The Royal Society of Sculptors Suppliers' Circle.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFT Workx, a specialist NFT company who represent Artists, Authors, Athletes, Musicians, Photographers and Sport Clubs from around the world, has today announced that it has become a supplier to the Royal Society of Sculptors.
The Royal Society of Sculptors launched the Suppliers' Circle to enable related businesses and individuals to support the Society and engage with its members.
“Our aim has always been to help our clients navigate the sometimes complicated world of NFTs, Web3 and Blockchain and as we focus heavily on traditional artists we wanted to expand this reach to Sculptors and so it made perfect sense for us to join RSOS as a supplier...” said Adam Leese, CEO of NFT Workx.
The Royal Society of Sculptors is an artist led, membership organisation who supports and connects sculptors throughout their careers and leads the conversation about sculpture today through exhibitions and events for all.
The Society was created more than 100 years ago to champion contemporary sculpture and the artists who create it.
NFT Workx have been helping artists since 2021 to get into the NFT space by helping them launch NFT collections and digitising their physical artwork.
The company recently opened their first virtual gallery in the metaverse with the main gallery displaying digital art from a number of their client projects. The gallery also boasts an auditorium that will be used for live talks from their artists and visitors to the gallery are also able to ‘travel’ to 2 other smaller dedicated client galleries that offer a different design and ‘environment’ in which to view the digital artwork.
“The vast majority of the NFT world is focused on purely digital artwork and this of course makes sense as that is where NFTs were born out of. However, an artist is an artist no matter what the medium and we are therefore trying to bridge the gap between the traditional and digital art world...” said Adam Leese, CEO of NFT Workx.
The Royal Society of Sculptors provide regular events for their members and have invited NFT Workx, Supplier Member of the Society to do a talk on the subject of “NFTs in the Traditional Art World” where Adam will discuss how sculptors can digitise their physical pieces of art, what creates value and the greyer area of copyright and IP for these digital items.
Adam Leese
NFT Workx Ltd
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other