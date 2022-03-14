Submit Release
"CALM DOWN KAREN" Breaks into Top 50 on Billboard/BDS Chart

Picture of Dianña in blue jump suit for release of her new song Calm Down Karen-remix

CALM DOWN KAREN -Remix by Dianña

Dianña's novelty hit lands her at #6 most active new independent artist release

I saw so many Karens on TikTok I had to write about it and make the song available. I was blown away that it was used on videos viewed more than 50 million times.”
— Dianña
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karens and their bad behavior just aren't going away, which has helped push the song "Calm Down Karen (Can I Speak to a Manager Remix)" by the artist Dianña to #48 on the Billboard/BDS top 40 POP indicator chart. It seems every time a Karen makes news another station is playing the song, from KRYC in Sacramento to KXNC in Wichita and even in Puerto Rico on WTOK.

If you have ever witnessed a Karen in real life or seen one on YouTube or TikTok, you will appreciate this funny, upbeat song about the Karen phenomenon. Said Dianña, " I saw so many Karens on TikTok I had to write about it and make the song available. I was blown away that it was used on videos viewed more than 50 million times."

Dianña incorporated many Karen favorites into the song like "Oh yeah, I'm recording you now!", as well as her own commentary in the chorus, "Karen ... You're gonna lose your mind over really stupid stuff."

Check out “Calm Down Karen” on Spotify here: https://spoti.fi/3nhLzZU

Connect with Dianña on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diannacountry/

Connect with Dianña on other social media and streaming platforms: https://linktr.ee/diannacountry

Sam Kaiser
MVP Entertainment
+1 805-969-7095
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

